Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby girl Rocki Irish Mayer, internet can’t keep calm

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna, and RZA Athelston Mayers attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rihanna has welcomed her third child. The Where Have You Been hitmaker shared a photo on Instagram on September 24, 2025, holding her baby girl dressed in a pink onesie, pink bows, and pink lace booties, writing “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025."

Fans have flooded the singer’s comments with congratulatory messages and goodwill comments. The Fenty Beauty mogul is now a mother of three. She shares sons RZA, Riot, and daughter Rocki with her longtime partner and rapper ASAP ROCKY.

In May 2025, news broke that Rihanna was expecting a third child. The 37-year-old singer officially debuted her baby bump on the streets of New York ahead of the Met Gala show.

She attended the main event in a Marc Jacobs suit, emphasizing her baby bump.

What are netizens saying?

@Popcrave shared the viral photo of Rihanna holding her daughter, and fans congratulated the singer and wished her family well. Some fans used the opportunity to appeal to the nine-time Grammy award winner to return to the studio to create her ninth album:

Rihanna and ASAP ROCKY went official with their relationship in 2021 and have been together since. The Diamond hitmaker has always been vocal about wanting a big family.

She spoke with Interview magazine in April 2024, saying:

"As many as God wants me to have. I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

In June 2024, she told ExtraTV that many people were “pushing” for her to have a baby girl, before adding that it would be fun to have “a spicy little girl.”