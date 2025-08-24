Which restaurants will be open on Labor Day 2025? Details explored

Restaurants Open on Labor Day 2025 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Labor Day in 2025 falls on Monday, September 1, closing out summer's joys. It's a major holiday when lots of families and friends get together for barbecues or other outdoor fun. Restaurants, however, face busy times as they feed customers.

Eateries remain open on Labor Day due to its connection with social gatherings, and the transition to fall schedules. Many restaurant chains view it as a chance to serve people who want an easy meal while enjoying their long weekend.

As summer officially wraps up in the U.S., many people associate this holiday with cookouts, parades, community gatherings, and fantastic sales happening all over the country. Like in past years, the day will also change store hours, public services, and transport schedules.

Full list of restaurants open on Labor Day 2025 with hours

Here is a full list of restaurants expected to run on Labor Day 2025:

Applebee’s - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Arby’s - Hours vary (Open)

Bob Evans - Hours vary (Open)

Bojangles - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Open)

Bonefish Grill - From 11 a.m., closing varies (Open)

Boston Market - Hours vary (Open)

Buffalo Wild Wings - 11 a.m. to midnight/1 a.m. (Open)

Burger King - Many 24/7, others adjusted (Open)

The Cheesecake Factory - 11 a.m. to 10/11 p.m. (Open)

Chick-fil-A - 6:30 a.m. to 9/10 p.m. (Open)

Chili’s - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Cracker Barrel - Hours vary (Open)

Dairy Queen - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Del Taco - Many 24/7, others standard (Open)

Denny’s - Hours vary (Open)

Domino’s - Hours vary (Open)

Dunkin’ - Hours vary (Open)

IHOP - Many 24/7 (Open)

Jack in the Box - Hours vary (Open)

Jimmy John’s - 10/11 a.m. opening (Open)

KFC - 10/11 a.m. opening, closing varies (Open)

LongHorn Steakhouse - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

McDonald’s - Hours vary (Open)

Olive Garden - From 11 a.m. (Open)

Outback Steakhouse - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Panera Bread - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Open)

Papa John’s - Hours vary (Open)

P.F. Chang’s - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Red Lobster - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Ruby Tuesday - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Scooter’s Coffee - Hours vary (Open)

Sonic Drive-In - 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Open)

Starbucks - Hours vary (Open)

Taco Bell - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. / some until 1 to 2 a.m. (Open)

Texas Roadhouse - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Open)

Tim Hortons - Hours vary (Open)

Waffle House - 24/7 (Open)

Wendy’s - From 6 a.m. (Open)

Yard House - From 11 a.m., closing varies (Open)

Zaxby’s - 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Open)

The restaurant hours can differ from one location to another, so it’s best to confirm with the nearest branch before going out.