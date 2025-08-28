Best food deals and offers to grab for Labor Day 2025

Celebrate the holiday weekend with exclusive food specials from national restaurants.

As Labor Day 2025 (September 1) approaches, restaurants and food brands across the country are rolling out creative promotions designed to ease the end-of-summer transition and reward loyal customers with substantial savings. Whether you’re seeking a casual bite, a family-style meal, or a late-summer splurge, there’s deals and offers food spread to suit every taste.

From buy-one-get-one entrées and markdowns on family platters to bonus reward points and limited-time menu specials, businesses are looking to attract diners over the long holiday weekend. With so many options, planning ahead can help you maximize value without sacrificing quality.

Discover where to score the biggest dining deals and offers on Labor Day 2025

Restaurants nationwide are serving up an array of special offers to celebrate Labor Day 2025. Burger King, for example, is giving Royal Perks members the chance to grab a buy-one-get-one Whopper, redeemable either in-store or through its app. Similarly, The Cheesecake Factory has extended a promotion where guests earn $10 in dining credit for every $50 spent on gift cards purchased through its rewards account which is a convenient way for diners to save on future visits.

Family dining chains are also getting in on the holiday weekend. Fazoli’s has introduced a $15.99 Fresh-Tossed Family Meal and is offering buy-one-get-one Fettuccine Alfredo deals with the code LABORDAY25. Golden Corral has leaned into indulgence by expanding its all-you-can-eat wings promotion through mid-September, while Dave & Buster’s has lined up a $5 bite menu and bonus rewards for members.

Quick-service restaurants are using Labor Day to spotlight affordable meal bundles. Checkers & Rally’s, in collaboration with rapper GloRilla, has created a $4 “Unbeatable Meal Deal” that includes a sandwich, fries, drink, and apple pie. Domino’s is offering a flat $9.99 price for any pizza with up to seven toppings ordered via its app or website. Fatburger and Elevation Burger are joining the mix with daily buy-one-get-one milkshakes from 2–5 pm, redeemable with the promo code SHAKEMONTH25.

Pizza lovers have multiple ways to save this weekend. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is offering 15% off all pies with the code 15OFFYES, while Round Table Pizza has a similar discount with code RTP978, valid for dine-in, carryout, or delivery through Labor Day. White Castle is also cutting 20% off orders with the code TWENTY, making it a strong option for those craving sliders.

Some chains are highlighting premium menu items. Red Lobster has a limited-time lobster-and-shrimp plate for $19.99, and Shake Shack is offering a free BBQ sandwich with purchases of $10 or more using the promo code SUMMER. Buffalo Wild Wings has introduced new bacon-themed items and is giving away a complimentary six-piece order of wings with select purchases. Meanwhile, Kona Grill has opted for a community-focused approach by offering 50% off meals for first responders and educators throughout the holiday.

For those looking beyond restaurants, Daily Harvest is providing 30% off orders over $100, while Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is rewarding app users with $5 off purchases. Collectively, these promotions show how brands are tailoring their strategies to appeal to both bargain-seekers and those eager to indulge making Labor Day 2025 one of the most deal-heavy food holidays of the year.