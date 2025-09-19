Reports grow of Disney+ users unable to cancel subscriptions through the website

The Disney+ logo (Image via Getty)

Social media is buzzing with Disney+ viewers complaining about having trouble cancelling their subscription plans, in the aftermath of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel being taken off air by Disney-owned ABC. Calls to boycott the streaming service have rung out from different sections of the entertainment industry and it seems that fans are paying heed to it.

On the social networking site Reddit, multiple threads suggest that users are having difficulty letting go of their Disney+ subscriptions. When one user asked about the problem, many backed him up, with one surmising that “the site is dealing with a lot of cancellations.” However, many suggests that it is possible to get it done with patience.

It all began with Jimmy Kimmel speaking about the investigation into the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, noting that MAGA is desperate to prove that the suspect is not one of them during his monologue on the September 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! His indefinite suspension from the television network was announced on Wednesday, hours after FCC chair Brendan Carr went on a podcast and called upon ABC to take action against Kimmel.

Since his dismissal, stars have rallied behind Kimmel, with Tatiana Maslany, star of the Marvel Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, telling her followers on Instagram to cancel their subscriptions of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. Transparent star Amy Landecker also went on Instagram to share that she has already terminated her Disney+ membership.

Many in the entertainment business and across political lines have expressed disapproval of ABC's atypical decision to stop Kimmel's late-night show, which he has hosted since 2003. Kimmel's supporters contend that censoring him for his political views violates his right to free speech and creates a concerning standard for network television. The network has yet to reveal whether or when the show will return.

How to cancel Disney+ subscription plan

To unsubscribe from Disney+, users need to follow the path via which they originally signed up. Unsubscribing from the platform is not the same as deleting an account, as billing is continued even after an account is deleted. Those who subscribed on Disney+ via cable, Apple, Google Play, Roku, Amazon, or any third-party service provider need to follow the guidelines of the relevant provider for cancellation.

For direct Disney+ website subscribers, the steps to unsubscribe/cancel their Disney+ accounts are as follows:

Log in to DisneyPlus.com with the account’s email and password.

Click the profile icon and select Account.

Under Subscription, choose Billing Details.

Select Cancel Subscription and confirm when prompted.

Service for a Disney+ account remains active until the end of the current billing cycle. In order to confirm that there will be no additional charges when the current paid period concludes, users should also make sure they receive a confirmation email after finishing the process.

Check for a confirmation email to ensure cancellation is complete.

