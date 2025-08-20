Pixie Lott Drops Surprise Pop-Up Gig With a Quirky Labubu Twist

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: Singer Pixie Lott performs at halftime during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

British singer Pixie Lott is getting ready for a special celebration as she celebrates the drop of her new song, Coming Of Age. To give her fans a unique experience, the pop star announced an exclusive Labubu pop-up performance. It mixes live tunes with a fun spin.

In an unusual move, entry to the event will only be granted to those who bring along a Labubu, adding a quirky collectible element to the occasion. This one-off event is part of her promotional rollout and aims to capture attention both from longtime listeners and new audiences.

With this intimate gig, Pixie Lott is not just putting her latest song in the spotlight but also showing her skill in making cool fan interactions in an industry that increasingly values interactive, out-of-the-box moments.

Alleged Pixie Lott Labubu pop-up invitation fuels fan excitement online

An alleged photo of the invitation card for Pixie Lott's latest event is all over the web, sparking buzz among fans. The card boldly promotes Pixie Lott's Labubu Pop-Up Gig, describing it as the world's first show just for Labubu dolls. The singer is set to host the exclusive show for her new song, Coming Of Age.

To get in, you need to bring a Labubu doll and RSVP. The card also reveals that the intimate performance will take place on Thursday, August 28, at 7 p.m., in a "Secret West London Location," adding an air of mystery to the highly anticipated night.

What do the netizens say?

The news has spread fast online, with fans flooding social media to share their excitement over Pixie Lott’s unconventional pop-up gig. Posts on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram show how much people look forward to Coming Of Age and the unique Labubu rule, sparking curiosity among those unfamiliar with the collectible.

Memes, countdowns, and speculation about the show have started moving around, pushing the event to be a hot topic way before it starts.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"terrible strategy," a user commented.

"This will turn out huge," another user commented.

"Labubu as entry? That’s a quirky twist," a netizen wrote.

"Is there definitely a crossover between her fans and Labubu owners?...," a user wrote.

