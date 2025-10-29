Photo of Tennessee rep Tim Burchett's "last Grand Slam Breakfast" in White House's East Wing goes viral as Trump tears it down for his ballroom

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 29, Tim Burchett posted a photo of himself enjoying a large breakfast spread. In its caption, the Tennessee representative mentioned that it was from his last Grand Slam Breakfast in White House's East Wing.

My last Grand Slam Breakfast in the East Wing. Dadgum ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ I cant believe it’s gone. No Kings. pic.twitter.com/Wik9490gz7 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 29, 2025

Burchett's tweet has since gone viral, with more than 900K views, 30K likes, 2K comments, and 2.5K retweets. Many netizens questioned the authenticity of the photo, with some claiming it was taken in Denny's and others speculating if it was from Waffle House.

Regardless of the guesses in the comments, it was likely the mention of the East Wing that's the reason behind it going viral - the East Wing, which was demolished just last week.

Historian Katherine Jellison claims "the secretive nature" of East Wing's demolition has upset the public

BREAKING: The U.S. Secret Service has shut down access to the park where journalists are filming the White House East Wing demolition.



Trump doesn’t want you to see this.



Keep sharing. pic.twitter.com/P3qWwwvyGq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2025

In an exclusive interview with Politico (published on October 28), Katherine Jellison, a scholar of first ladies and historian at Ohio University, was asked about her opinion on the public backlash on the East Wing's demolition.

In her response, Jellison described how people from both the Left and Right were unhappy with it, saying:

"The secretive nature of this project — all of a sudden there’s a bulldozer and we’re seeing gaping holes in the White House — I think that is why maybe some people on the political right have been upset, because they just see that as a continuation of the deep state. On the political left, it’s a strong metaphor for the way they’ve always characterized both of Trump’s terms: This guy is tearing down all the norms. We now have a visual metaphor for that."

Jellison further called the destruction a "dark visual that bothers people," adding that the empty space of the East Wing was rubbing people the wrong way.

She was also asked about the historical significance of the East Wing and its 1942 expansion. Bringing up Eleanor Roosevelt in her answer, Jellison called her "a dynamo" who was motivated "by her own desire to change American society." She added:

"She was such a strong presence in American society, so busy, so involved politically, and had a larger role than a first lady had ever had before, and set the precedent for first ladies being very high profile in American society and expected to play a very public, substantial role in their husband’s administration."

The historian was also asked about the East Wing's demolition's relevance to the role of the current first lady - Melania Trump - in the White House. Claiming that Mrs. Trump had maintained a low profile during both her husband's first and second presidential terms, Jellison termed it "largely unseen and unheard."