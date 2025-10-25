What was Pat Stay's last song? Details explored as rapper's killer Drake gets 17-year minimum prison sentence

Pat Stay’s Final Song “Warm Up” Resurfaces Following Killer’s Sentencing (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON)

On September 2, 2022, Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay released what would be his last song — a diss track called "Warm Up." The song was released just two days before he passed away. The track, directed at rapper The Game, showcased Stay’s signature confidence and lyrical dexterity. The release happened while people were paying attention after Stay had earlier called out The Game on social media, which led to a lot of news coverage.

Drake gets 17-year parole ineligibility period in killing of rapper Pat Stayhttps://t.co/TFeCWw5nn6 pic.twitter.com/LNxVuQ8uQw — The Chronicle Herald (@chronicleherald) October 24, 2025

In the YouTube video description for “Warm Up,” Stay shared the backstory of the track’s creation and his decision to release it:

“After I called out Game a couple weeks ago and it [blew] up all over the media, TMZ etc. I hit the studio and recorded this song. I've had [it] in the chamber for a good minute now and wasn't going to release it unless he fired at me but F it, this song goes too hard to not let yall hear it. Plus the video is INSANE.”

The song came with a video that drew eyes for its lively feel and crisp look. People still go back to "Warm Up" as a prime example of Stay's craft and how he blended jokes, fire, and clever wordplay — things that set him apart in battle rap.

Pat Stay built his career over more than ten years. He gained fame around the world for his quick thinking, ability to freestyle, and his part in global rap competitions.

His unexpected death left the hip-hop world in Canada and beyond in shock. Stay had been making new music and talking to fans on social media and at live shows right up to his death.

Beyond music, Stay showed up in the 2017 movie Bodied, which Eminem helped make. The film dove into the world of battle rap contests.

His part in the movie showed how much pull he had in the rap world and how he helped make the art form more popular.

Adam Drake sentenced to life for the murder of rapper Pat Stay

Rapper Pat Stay’s legacy has resurfaced in the public eye following the sentencing of Adam Drake, who was convicted of his murder.

The Halifax rapper, known for his commanding presence in rap battles and lyrical prowess, was fatally stabbed in September 2022.

This week, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court sentenced Drake, 34, to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 17 years for Stay’s killing.

“Mr. Drake is a dangerous man,” Crown prosecutor Carla Ball said outside court. He walks in the community and causes grave threat to our society and that's demonstrated by his criminal history, and the judge ruled in accordance with that.”

While Drake's jail time brings some peace to this sad case, Pat Stay's art lives on through his songs and shows.

"Warm Up," in particular, stands as a fitting end to a career full of fresh ideas, real talk, and amazing lyrics — leaving a mark on Canada's rap scene that won't fade.