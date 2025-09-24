Panera Ties Gilmore Girls' Legacy to Its Fall Menu With the Return of a Classic

KYLE, TEXAS: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been retouched.) In this photo released on September 24, 2025, Panera kicks off cozy season by enlisting Jared Padalecki and Matt Czuchry, the stars of a fan-favorite rewatch tradition, to celebrate the launch of the restaurant’s fall menu, in Kyle, Texas. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Panera)

Panera is bringing back its fall menu and with it, a fan-favorite item, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls. This mix may seem odd, but it fits well; both are linked to warm food, love for coffee, and a cozy old vibe. To add more, actors Jared Padalecki and Matt Czuchry, who are loved for their roles in the show, are also part of this campaign. Mark Shambura, Panera Bread's chief marketing officer, said:

"Fall is one of our favorite seasons at Panera, when we get to spotlight warm, comforting classics alongside fresh, seasonal flavors... This year, we're celebrating not just with the return of guest-favorite soups, but also with playful content that personifies them in a way fans will instantly recognize. It's all about delivering the cozy, craveable flavors our guests love – and yes, that includes the long-awaited return of Black Bean Soup."

Panera is all set for autumn with a new menu that mixes nostalgia with new flavors, highlighted through a campaign they are calling "The 'Fall For Your Favorites' Meal." The menu covers just about every part of the café's range, from baked goods and warm soups to festive drinks and fall-themed plates. Coming back after a long break are three main seasonal soups and the loved Pumpkin Cookie, while new items like the Harvest Medley Chicken Salad and Crème Brûlée Latte make up the fresh autumn update.

Panera brings back Black Bean Soup with new fall flavors

Panera Bread is launching a new fall menu to capture both comfort and freshness. They're bringing back old favorites while adding new seasonal choices. At the top of the menu is the much-missed Black Bean Soup, back after seven years. It's rich with beans and veggies, and people have been wanting it back for a long time. Also making a comeback are hits like the Autumn Squash Soup, a mix of butternut squash and pumpkin with warm spices and cream, and the Hearty Fireside Chili, full of beef, beans, and fire-roasted tomatoes.

This year's new food items are the Harvest Medley Chicken Salad and the Crème Brûlée Latte. The salad is full of fresh greens, grilled chicken, fruits, nuts, and seeds. The latte has a top of whipped cream and caramel sugar. Panera says the fall menu brings up old times and new ideas. It gives warm, yummy tastes perfect for autumn eating.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!