NYC mayor celebrates birth of slain officer’s baby as widow gives birth 3 weeks after Park Avenue tragedy

The widow of 36-year-old New York City police officer Didarul Islam has recently given birth, a few weeks after her husband was killed in a mass shooting at a midtown Manhattan office building.

For those unfamiliar, on July 28, a shooting that reportedly took place around 6 pm local time (22:00 GMT) at 354 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan left four people dead, among them was the shooter, Shane Tamura, and Didarul Islam, who was working security at the corporate skyscraper.

During a press conference on Monday, August 18, New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed that Islam's wife, Jamila Akhter, went into labor on Sunday night and welcomed a "beautiful baby boy" named Arham at Mount Sinai Hospital.

"On a happier note, we learned that Officer Islam's wife gave birth to a young, beautiful baby boy. I stopped by the hospital in the lobby yesterday to talk with family members. Mother was in labor. And we're really excited that she gave birth to a beautiful young child," Adams said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held after the shooting, Mayor Adams praised Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh who served with the NYPD's 47th Precinct.

"Everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers. He embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true-blue New Yorker, not only in a uniform he wore," the mayor said.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch also took to X on August 19 to deliver the news. Jessica's caption, accompanied by a picture of Islam and Akhter's sons Ahyan, 7, and Azhaan, 5, with their baby brother, read:

"Out of tragedy, a new life has entered this world. Last night, Jamila Islam, the wife of Detective First Grade Didarul Islam, gave birth to their beautiful son, Arham. Arham joins his two big brothers, Ahyan and Azhaan. Together, they will carry forward their father’s legacy of service and courage — a legacy the NYPD will guard and uphold with the same devotion Didar gave to this city. Jamila, Ahyan, Azhaan, and now, Arham will forever be part of the NYPD family."

NYPD cop Didarul Islam was among first shot in the NYC office mass shooting

During the aforementioned press conference that took place after the shooting, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed that Islam was the first person to be shot dead on July 28 when 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas entered a corporate skyscraper.

The building houses major businesses, including the National Football League (NFL), and Blackstone, reportedly armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice — shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived, a hero," Tisch said.

The Manhattan shooter, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, killed three others and left a fifth person in critical condition.