Naomi Osaka slams Jelena Ostapenko for her comments to Taylor Townsend

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (L) argues with Taylor Townsend of the United States (R) following their Women's Singles Second Round match (Image via Getty)

Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka recently criticized Jelena Ostapenko for her comments to Taylor Townsend. For context, during their match on Wednesday, August 27, at the US Open, Ostapenko and Townsend got into a heated exchange right after Townsend won their second-round match 7-5, 6-1.

According to People Magazine, during the altercation, Ostapenko told Townsend that she has "no class" and "no education."

Reacting to Jelena's remarks, on Thursday, August 28, Naomi Osaka told the reporters that the comments were "one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport."

The 27-year-old, who had previously played with Jelena multiple times, stated that her comments to Townsend weren't the "craziest thing she’s said."

"But if you’re, like, genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest. I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America."

Naomi Osaka continued:

"But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But, yeah, I mean, it was just terrible. Like, that’s just really bad."

According to The Athletic, the altercation began after Taylor won the match and went off to shake hands with Jelena, who was reportedly upset because Townsend hit a shot that touched the top of the net but still went over and landed in, which is known as a net cord. Jenea expected Townsend to apologize, but she did not and walked out of the court.

Speaking about the net cord apology, an unwritten rule in tennis, Osaka said:

"Honestly, I probably don’t care either way. And I definitely wouldn’t care to the point where it would affect me that much that I get very angry. I think it’s up to the person whether they apologize or not, but if it’s really close, then I can see why they don’t apologize."

"I was NEVER racist in my life": Jelena Ostapenko apologizes for her remarks

Telling a Black athlete she has “no education” is racism, plain and simple. Jelena Ostapenko hurled that insult at Taylor Townsend after her victory. But Taylor has worked, studied, and sacrificed her way into greatness. Her win wasn’t just about advancing to the next round, it… pic.twitter.com/vzL5ziclRX — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) August 29, 2025

After receiving significant backlash for her comments to Taylor Townsend, Jelena Ostapenko took to her Instagram stories claiming she was "never a racist."

"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from. There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent," Ostapenko wrote.

She admitted that she loves playing in the U.S. and added that it was the first time someone had approached a match in such a disrespectful way.

"Unfortunately for me, coming from such a small country I don't have that huge support and a chance to play in homeland," she added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend also responded to their altercation in a press conference.

"She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US so let's see what else she has to say. I didn't back down because you're not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect," Taylor said.

A reporter later asked her if she thought there were racial undertones in Jelena Ostapenko's remarks. In response, Taylor stated that she did not take her comments "that way," emphasizing that there is also stigma in "our community of being not educated," when in reality, "it’s the furthest thing from the truth."

"So whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament," she added.

Stay tuned for more updates.