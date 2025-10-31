MTV cancels long-running series ‘Ridiculousness’ after 14 years on air (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MTV has reportedly decided to bring Ridiculousness to an end, closing the chapter on one of the network’s longest-running and most recognizable shows. TMZ reported that the current season would be the final run of the show, as it was informed to the cast and crew earlier this week.

It was reportedly a surprise move by the top network management (insiders claim it was their personal decision), considering the long-term popularity of the show and its regular appearance in the MTV lineup. Ridiculousness has been on the network for a decade and is well known with viral video clips, commentary, and a light, humorous approach, so this announcement would be a big change in the programming history of MTV.

The network has reportedly chosen not to produce any more of its new episodes of Ridiculousness after it went dark in July, with plans to resume early next year. Rather, the already filmed episodes will keep on air till 2026 to keep the fans getting their fix of viral mishaps and celebrity commentaries.

MTV pulls the plug on Ridiculousness as part of a major network overhaul following the Paramount - Skydance merger

Over 12 years ago, Ridiculousness became a staple on MTV, taking over late-night TV while popping up nonstop during daytime hours. This lasting show staked its own claim in pop culture by highlighting weird online clips and quirky laughs that mirrored how people entertain themselves online these days.

Its popularity led to other shows like Deliciousness, and Adorableness, stretching its influence across different styles of funny and throwback content. MTV is officially ending a long-running chapter in its history. The move is made at a time when Paramount is in the process of significant restructuring following its merger with Skydance, which has already resulted in massive layoffs.

Ridiculousness started in 2011, fronted by Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim, and Lauren aka Lolo Wood, and became a staple of the late-night programming of MTV, lasting more than 30 seasons and 900 episodes.

As Chanel West Coast exited in 2023 and the network redirects its attention toward new creative principles, the announcement is practically the end of one of the most persistent centrifuges in the history of MTV.

