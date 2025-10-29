“Misogyny in this clip is off charts”: Don Lemon’s Megyn Kelly “looks trans” remark sparks shock and outrage online

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Don Lemon speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is under fire for his problematic remarks towards Megyn Kelly.

During the third episode of his Clip Farmers Podcast with Chris Miglioranzi and John Cotter, Lemon referred to the ex-NBC reporter as trans. One of the co-hosts asked Don whether Megyn Kelly is unattractive. The Don Lemon Show host replied:

“Yeah, she’s chopped [unattractive]. [...] Because I mean it's like a lot… It's a lot of hair pieces and makeup and it's like too… I don't know the whole MAGA look. It’s too much. And too skinny.”

Cotter added that Megyn Kelly looks like a Barbie doll covered in WD-40, to which Don Lemon said:

“I think she looks trans. She looks, as they say, she looks clockable.”

Don Lemon implied that Kelly looks like a transgender person who can be recognized as transgender. The controversial comments soon made their way to X, with multiple X handles sharing the video from the podcast. @BraedenSorbo, a conservative account, posted the clip and argued that Lemon’s comments were also disrespectful towards transgender people. The user wrote:

“Don Lemon says that Megyn Kelly is ‘not hot and looks trans..’ I thought trans people were beautiful and indistinguishable from normal people?”

Wow. The misogyny in this clip is off the charts. If that were republicans, shit would hit the fan. — Kat (@kat_cujo) October 28, 2025

Another user (@kat_cujo) replied to @BraedenSorbo’s post:

“Wow. The misogyny in this clip is off the charts. If that were republicans, shit would hit the fan.”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the comments made by the Clip Farmers podcaster.

Internet users slam Don Lemon for calling Megyn Kelly chopped and clockable trans

Don Lemon has faced allegations of misogyny multiple times in the past. His recent comments about Megyn Kelly have also sparked outrage on social media. Here’s how some of the X users reacted to the clip shared by @BraedenSorbo:

“Sooner or later, the mask always slips,” a user noted.

“Proof yet again- Don lives in an alternate reality with Lib talking points that always fail,” another user wrote.

“Leftists are using 'looks trans' as an insult now?,” one user questioned.

“The mask is off!! He is insulting people he is supposed to stand up for! Wow!!,” another one tweeted.

Many others posted Megyn Kelly’s pictures on Twitter to disprove Don Lemon’s comment that the journalist/political commentator is unattractive. Some users also called out the MAGA supporters for previously propagating a similar theory about Michelle Obama. A user wrote:

“It's pretty crazy that MAGA is upset with Don Lemon's comments about Megyn Kelly while actively called Michelle Obama a man. The lack of self awareness is amazing.”

Another user tweeted:

“Racist MAGA insulting and denigrating Michelle Obama at every turn and opportunity and when Don Lemon comments on Megyn Kelly… they all want to be like… It’s ALL about matching energy…. don’t start none, won’t be none!”

Don Lemon has yet to apologize or give a clarification on his remarks, despite the outrage. Megyn Kelly has also not reacted to the comments from the anchor.

For the unversed, Don Lemon is also known for triggering a controversy in 2023 for his alleged misogynistic comments. The anchor described the then-51-year-old Nikki Haley as “past her prime,” while arguing her comments on mandatory mental competency tests for politicians beyond a certain age.

Lemon said during CNN's This Morning:

“She says people, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered being in her prime is in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s.”

Don Lemon later apologized for his comments on Twitter, but many past allegations of misogyny surfaced. Coincidentally, the longtime CNN anchor was fired in 2023 after a 17-year run, with the network citing a decline in his popularity among viewers as the reason.