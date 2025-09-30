“Might as well just kill me”: Madonna gets raw about bitter custody battle with Guy Ritchie on Jay Shetty’s podcast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

On Monday, September 29, Madonna appeared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast where, among other things, the singer opened up about one of "the most painful moments" in her life.

Recounting her custody battled with her ex, Guy Ritchie, over her son, Rocco, the 67-year-old said:

"And even though my marriage didn't work out, I mean, a lot of people's marriages don't work out. They marry the wrong people, they're not aligned, they're not meant for each other. Someone trying to take my child away from me was like...they might as well just kill me. That's really how I was thinking."

For the unversed, Madonna tied the knot with Ritchie in 2008, and parted ways in 2008.

After their divorce was finalized, the former couple was embroiled in a bitter custody battle starting in 2015.

The battle began Madonna's son, Rocco - who was then 15 - stopped traveling with her. The Borderline singer was on her Rebel Heart Tour at the time.

It was after Rocco started living with his father in the UK that the legal mess kicked off. It continued for eight months before finally reaching a settlement in June 2016.

Explaining how the tour made things tougher for her Madonna said:

"I had to go on stage every night. I would just be lying on the floor of my dressing room, sobbing. I really thought it was like it was the end of the world. I couldn't take it. I just couldn't take it."

Besides Rocco, Madonna has five other children, including Lourdes, David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella.

​ Madonna also spoke about spirituality with Jay Shetty

Besides her custody battle with Ritchie, Madonna also spoke at length about spirituality and its importance in her life on Jay's podcast.

Drawing a direct connection between success and spirituality, the Burning Up singer said:

"You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn't be here if I didn't have one... What have I done for others? That’s really the only way you can be successful in life."

The singer also talked about what she thought to be the purpose of her soul, adding:

"My soul’s purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do. I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself."

Further talking about spiritual wisdom, Madonna mentioned that its role was to help one when they were challenged in life, saying:

"It’s helpful to remember that at any given time, in any moment, it could be gone. So don’t take it for granted. Have humility. Radical acceptance is just accepting that what is happening to you is meant to happen to you — and that you’re going to be okay."

