“Looks straight out of a horror movie”: Netizens react to Madonna’s Labubu-themed birthday cake

Madonna’s Labubu-themed cake sparks debate (Image via Getty)

Madonna turned 67 and decided to celebrate with her family by traveling to Italy. She chose the beautiful Tuscany area for a simple and laid-back birthday. On August 16, she attended the Palio di Siena horse race, an event famous for its history that goes back to the 17th century. Madonna watched the race from a balcony that gave her a view of the track. Her daughter Lourdes Leon, her son Rocco Ritchie, and her 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere joined her. Akeem Morris, her partner, was also with her during the trip.

Madonna kept her birthday festivities pretty low-key, but one thing caught everyone’s eye on social media—a birthday cake inspired by Labubu. Once pictures of the cake surfaced online, fans were quick to respond. Many called the cake’s unusual design bold and unique. The cake had a fun "Happy Birthday Madudu" message, which added a humorous and creative touch that matched Madonna’s artistic personality.

Madonna’s birthday cake this year was Labubu-inspired:



“Happy Birthday Madudu” pic.twitter.com/9b7mA1jOD9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2025



"that cake looks straight out of a horror movie," an X user commented on cake.

Mixed reactions emerge online as Madonna’s Labubu-themed cake sparks debate

Social media reactions to Madonna’s Labubu-themed birthday cake ranged from skeptical to enthusiastic. Some users questioned the singer’s approach, suggesting she was trying too hard to maintain her relevance, while others found the cake’s playful design endearing and humorous.

"She just does not need to be holding on to her fame this hard," an X user wrote.

"Madudu cake is monster cute! I need a guy to be my Labubu—furry, fun, and ready to devour some sweetness... my cake included," another commented.

"Labubu-inspired? That's one way to celebrate, I guess," one wrote.

"this is the sweetest and funniest birthday cake ever," another user mentioned.

Several comments highlighted how the quirky design matched Madonna’s long-standing reputation for embracing trends and injecting creativity into her celebrations.

"Madonna's Labubu-inspired birthday cake is such a fun, quirky vibe! The "Happy Birthday Madudu" twist is pure Madonna—playful and iconic. Love how she embraces trends like Labubu for her 66th in Italy! That cake must’ve been a sweet centerpiece for the celebration!" one said.

"We have a teen girl obsessed with Labubu.... I am nonplussed," another said.

In a separate social media post, Madonna also took the opportunity to draw attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, encouraging her followers to support children affected by the ongoing conflict.