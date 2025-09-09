Michael Caine returns to acting for Lionsgate's The Last Witch Hunter 2 alongside Vin Diesel

Lionsgate is bringing back the retired actor, Michael Caine, in the upcoming sequel to The Last Witch Hunter. He, along with Vin Diesel, is expected to reprise their role as Daular 36th and Kaulder, respectively, in The Last Witch Hunter 2.

Variety confirmed that Lionsgate and Vin Diesel’s company, One Race Films, are quickly working on the sequel, which is confirmed almost 10 years later. Released in 2015, Breck Eisner’s first part of The Last Witch Hunter was a major hit at the box office, grossing approximately $130 million worldwide. This fantasy action film has even been listed among the most-watched movies on Netflix in 2025.

The first “Last Witch Hunter” was a personal project for Vin Diesel. He said it was based on his own Dungeons & Dragons games, where he played as the character Melkor the Witch Hunter.

The duo, Vin Diesel and Michael Caine, are set to reunite again in Eisner's forthcoming sequel. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson, in a statement, confirmed the sequel’s development by saying,

“‘The Last Witch Hunter’ has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade. That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale.”

Michael Caine set to return to the screen after announcing his retirement in 2023

The 92-year-old actor announced his retirement in 2023 and believed that Oliver Parker’s The Great Escaper was his final film.

The story was about Bernard Jordan, a 90-year-old British World War II veteran. On the 70th anniversary of D-Day, he escaped from his nursing home, only to later find that there is no space left for him. He starred alongside Women in Love actress, Glenda Jackson.

During that time, Caine told BBC Radio 4’s Today program:

“I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and it’s got incredible reviews. The only parts I’m likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, ‘Well, I might as well leave with all this — I’ve got wonderful reviews. What have I got to do to beat this?’”

When The Independent asked for a comment, Michael Caine’s representative said that he “is not retired.”

After stepping out of the acting industry, he is now set to be seen in his role of Dolan, a priest who helps Diesel’s character, Kaulder, as he tries to stop a plague caused by a witch queen.

However, the film did much better when it entered the OTT platform as compared to its theatrical release, and that’s the reason why Lionsgate decided to make a sequel 10 years later. Lionsgate believes that the movie became popular later on digital platforms and Netflix.

What is The Hunter Witch all about?

The synopsis of the first part of The Hunter Witch reads:

''The modern world holds many secrets, the most astounding being that witches still live among us. Centuries ago, Kaulder (Vin Diesel) managed to slay the all-powerful Witch Queen, decimating her followers in the process. Before her death, she cursed the valiant warrior with her own immortality, separating him from his beloved wife and daughter in the afterlife. Her resurrection now threatens the survival of the human race as Kaulder, the only one of his kind remaining, faces her vengeful wrath.''

The film is available to stream on Netflix, and more plot details about its sequel have not been released yet.

