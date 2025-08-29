McDonald's Monopoly 2025: New stickers update, menu changes, and more to know

McDonald’s Monopoly 2025 Returns With Sticker Expansion and Menu Updates (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McDonald's UK plans to reintroduce its annual Monopoly game on September 10, 2025, with updates to the game and the restaurant's menu. The promotion, which has been a regular event for 20 years, offers customers the chance to win prizes by collecting stickers from select menu items. This time, to expand the game, Monopoly stickers will also be on all hot McCafe drinks and the Breakfast Wrap (£4.39), adding breakfast options to the usual lunch and dinner items.

Along with the updated game, McDonald's is changing its menu for the launch. Some popular items are coming back, and new products will be available for six weeks.

The menu sees the return of some fan favorites. The Philly Cheese Stack (£6.29) makes a comeback. This burger boasts two beef patties topped with cheese sauce and cheese slices. It also includes grilled and crispy onions, plus pickles, all served in a toasted bun.

Another returning item is the Chicken Big Mac (£5.69). This twist on the classic replaces beef with chicken patties. It comes with cheese, lettuce, pickles, and the iconic Big Mac sauce. For those wanting a meat-free option, Mozzarella Dippers (£2.59) are back on the menu too.

McDonald’s rolls out new additions while phasing out old favorites

McDonald's is expanding its menu with two fresh offerings. They're rolling out a Caramel Loaded McFlurry (£2.49 regular), which puts a spin on their classic dessert. It mixes soft dairy ice cream with caramel cubes, milk chocolate chips, and shortbread bits covered in white chocolate. A caramel drizzle tops it off.

The McCafe line gets a boost with the Honeycomb Latte (£2.89 regular). This drink combines honeycomb syrup and coffee, finished with a dollop of whipped cream and honeycomb sprinkles. The menu shakeup also means saying goodbye to some items after September 9. The chopping block includes the Jaffa Cake McFlurry, Milky Way McFlurry, Chilli Cheese Bites, Spicy Chicken McNuggets, The Steakhouse Stack, The Big Tasty, and The Big Tasty with Bacon.

The Monopoly promotion has consistently been one of McDonald’s most notable seasonal campaigns in the UK, drawing customer participation through food purchases tied to prize opportunities. The addition of stickers on hot drinks and breakfast items marks a new phase in the promotion’s expansion, offering customers more ways to engage throughout the day.

Both the Monopoly game and the new menu items will be available for a limited period until late October, when the promotional cycle concludes.