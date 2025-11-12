What is the ‘Mass Blackout’? Complete drama explained as organisations ask locals to cancel Black Friday and pose economic shutdown

The “Mass Blackout” is a planned national economic protest happening from November 25 to December 2 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The “Mass Blackout” is a planned national economic protest happening from November 25 to December 2. This week-long event is set during the busiest shopping period of the year, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. A coalition of grassroots groups is behind this movement, urging Americans to pause their spending and step back from work. Their goal is to protest against economic inequality and corporate control over politics.

Several groups, like Blackout the System, The People’s Sick Day, American Opposition, Money Out of Politics Movement, and The Progressive Network, are leading this effort.

These organizations had worked on independent protests but are now united to strengthen their message through this collective act of economic resistance.

Calls for economic boycotts and growing anti-corporate movements in the U.S.

The organizers said the blackout encourages everyone to stop shopping, traveling, and using restaurants or digital services throughout the week-long campaign.

People should buy essentials from small or local businesses and try to pay with cash when possible.

The campaign makes one exception for Small Business Saturday on November 30, which is still included in the effort.

Isaiah Rucker Jr., founder of Blackout the System, stated,

“We are living under a political system captured by special interests, where billionaires and corporations write the rules. Congress serves donors, not the American people, and democratic norms are being dismantled in front of our eyes, with corporate backing. This campaign is about showing them where the power truly lies, with the people.”

Similarly, Carlos Álvarez-Aranyos, founder of American Opposition, explained that the coalition aims to “develop the American muscle for boycotts and blackouts as a way to leverage economic power,” with a broader goal of eventually organizing a general strike. He added,

“We don’t see this fight as left versus right. We see it more as top versus bottom. This is about Black Friday because, honestly, what we are seeing across the board is just unsustainable. We are being taken advantage of. Prices are up. Inflation is through the roof.”

Similar campaigns are growing during this time. The People’s Union USA is planning its own Black Friday and Cyber Monday boycott from November 28 to December 5, asking people to avoid big corporate stores and choose to shop at small businesses instead.

Founder John Schwarz shared on Instagram,

“Remind them that we are the economy.”

Impact and effectiveness of the Mass Blackout Movement

Groups like Black Voters Matter, Indivisible, and Until Freedom support the “We Ain’t Buying It” movement. This effort encourages a boycott of major retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Home Depot, saying these companies have stepped back from promises to support diversity and inclusion.

Boycotts while shopping are happening more often, but experts believe their effects depend on several factors. Brayden King, who teaches at Northwestern University, explained how short-term boycotts do not hurt businesses much.

This happens because people often just change their spending habits to other times, either before or after the boycott. Still, he mentioned that long-term organized actions can draw a lot of public and political attention.

The “Mass Blackout” is an attempt by various advocacy groups to stop spending or participate to send a message and push for political change during a key shopping season in the United States.