Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother opens up on his death, says 'his mission on earth had been completed’

Malcolm-Jamal Warner during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards (Image via Getty)

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother, Pamela Warner, spoke out about her son’s sudden death on July 20. Pamela established an Instagram page in honor of her late son, and named it the ‘Malcolm-Jamal Warner Living Legacy,’ which would continue to share information about initiatives that celebrate The Cosby Show actor.

Pamela addressed the way Malcolm died, by drowning in the sea while vacationing in Costa Rica, and wrote,

“Malcolm was birthed through water and transitioned through water. This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed.”

Pamela alluded to Malcolm’s work before he passed away, and while speaking about his ‘mission,’ explained,

“He was a kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity. He wanted all to be aware of their inner strength and that they could succeed, accomplish and transform. This was his latest mission and work, transformation, in order for you to be fully present in your life.”

While Pamela did not spell out what the actor and musician had been working on before he died, the Malcolm-Jamal Warner legacy program that she has started promises to pay tribute to the actor and musician’s memory. In her first post on the page, Pamela wrote,

“This is the official account honoring Malcolm-Jamal Warner, lovingly run by his mother, Pamela Warner. In the weeks and months ahead, we’ll be sharing updates on the work being done in his memory. Thank you for being here and staying connected.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother Pamela, reminisces about her son’s life

Pamela Warner’s statement on social media paid a touching tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s life and artistry. Pamela candidly wrote about the Malcolm & Eddie actor’s love for the craft of acting as well as making music, and said,

“He was in love with the magic of being an actor, always studying and honing his craft. Though he began his musical journey a little later in life, at 26, he excelled as a bassist and formed his own band, Miles Long. A poet as well as a musician, he released four albums-two Grammy-nominations and one Grammy award. At eight years old, after his first stage performance, he declared that being on stage was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. It became a self-fulfilling prophesy.”

According to Pamela, Malcolm, who was married and had a daughter, lived his life while being devoted to his family. She emotionally wrote,

“Malcolm was an exceptional husband, father, and son—a man deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter. He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally.”

Pamela also opened up about the fact that her son did not suffer towards the end, and added,

“For those of you who are at a loss, pained by the suddenness of his departure, ache for his presence or just to hear his voice one more time, to see his beatific smile one more time, be comforted that he was at peace and more importantly, he did not suffer.”

In her sentimental note after the death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Pamela addressed her son’s fans and asked that they honor his legacy by remembering his impact on their lives. As per People Magazine, a tribute event for Malcolm is being planned, which will most likely be held in late 2025 or early 2026.