What happened to Joshua Allen? Family member reveals details on death of So You Think You Can Dance winner

Joshua Allen participated in So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and emerged as the winner (Image via Getty)

Joshua Allen’s family member has recently confirmed the circumstances leading to his death. The news arrives a day after a representative told People magazine that the So You Think You Can Dance star has passed away.

While speaking to TMZ on October 1, 2025, a family member revealed that Allen was hit by a train, following which he was hospitalized near his residence in Texas. The case is being investigated after the Fort Worth Police Department received a call related to the train accident.

Joshua Allen’s family member also paid tribute by describing him as a family man who preferred to see everyone reunite under a roof on holidays and other events.

“One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times. You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else”, the member said.

While the family member’s identity has not been made official, a relative requested privacy from the general public. Meanwhile, more updates are awaited from the authorities about the investigation into the train accident.

A specific cause of death remains unknown. However, the police reportedly discovered Joshua on the railway track near the intersection of Millbrook Lane and Nuffield Lane at around 1 a.m., as stated by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Joshua Allen was also active as an actor: Career and other details explored

The Fort Worth, Texas native’s death was first revealed by his representative, Christina Price. Joshua’s close friend Emmanuel Hurd also expressed his grief while speaking to TMZ by describing Allen as someone honest and real, and always followed his own path without listening to others.

Joshua Allen died around three years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who emerged as the runner-up of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, with Allen standing beside him as the winner. Notably, Allen was an expert in various dance forms, including ballet.

Allen’s career took a different turn after appearing on the reality series. He was featured in commercials for different brands and eventually made his acting debut with Step Up 3D. Other projects in his credits include Footloose, Community, and American Horror Story.

Furthermore, he participated in another show titled Dance Your A** Off. During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly after winning So You Think You Can Dance, Joshua Allen opened up about his dream to collaborate with certain artists like Michael Jackson and Omarion.

Joshua also revealed his dance training before joining the show, saying that he would like to expand his horizons in the same field. Allen mentioned that he did not aim for an audition without knowing anything.

“I took as many classes as I could. I really wasn’t that technically trained. I would just try to take classes in the summer, and when it was school time I would take class, run track, play football. I would always just train in the summer. So it was never hard training”, Joshua added.

Allen even kept in touch with everyone through Instagram, with his last post being a tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner in July this year.