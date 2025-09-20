London Fashion Week 2025: 8 best-dressed celebrities so far

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: (L to R) Vogue Williams, Henrietta Rix and Daisy Lowe attend the Rixo presentation during LFW September 2025 at on September 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

London is now the center of the world's fashion map as events for Spring/Summer 2026 roll into the town. The start of London Fashion Week has drawn a mix of models, actors, singers, and style leaders, all gathering for major events by names like eBay, H&M, and Harris Reed. With awaited shows from Simone Rocha and Burberry yet to happen, the week promises more star appearances and thrilling runway buzz.

Here are the 8 best-dressed celebrities so far at the London Fashion Week 2025

At the event, top stars shone on the red carpet, showing off looks that made them the talk of the night. From bold outfits to classy styles, the show showcased a range of eye-catching outfits that highlighted each star's unique flair. Let's dive into some of the best-dressed celebs who grabbed everyone's attention at the show.

1. Daisy Lowe

Daisy Lowe, one of the most popular style icons and TV stars, attended the Rixo event in a loud animal-print dress, which was bold and fashionable. She wore very little jewelry, and her dress with a bold design stood out, giving her a bit of carefree fashion.

2. Asa Butterfield

Actor Asa Butterfield came out in style at Mithridate, picking a laid-back but neat look. He paired old-style blue jeans with a white shirt and put on a beige jacket over it. The whole mix had an air of smart European style. His simple get-up showed a mix of ease and cool grace, making a mark on the 'stylish feel of the event.'

3. Emily Ratajkowski

At the H&M event, The London Issue, Emily Ratajkowski's costume was a sharp, all-black outfit, smooth, sleek, and elegant. She wore a black blazer and trousers, which made a sophisticated yet casual fashion look. Her costume was a blend of elegance and a new dynamic, which made her one of the most attractive images of the night.

4. Little Simz

Little Simz, the British rapper, was a stand-out at an H&M event named The London Issue. She wore a sleek black and white outfit. Her look had a smooth black skirt with lots of pleats, paired with a body-hugging black top. Over this, she wore a jacket that was front-open and held closed with a matching belt. She topped it off with high boots. The winner of the Mercury Prize got it just right, mixing cool style with glam in a way that brought out the true feel of London's fashion scene.

5. Mia Regan

British model Mia Regan made a striking appearance at H&M's 180: The London Issue, with her cool all-black get-up. She wore a black short dress with stockings and knee-high boots, blending elegance with an edgy street-style flair.

6. Ama Lou

British singer Ama Lou appeared in H&M's 180: The London Issue, catching eyes with her simple yet posh style. She put on a soft white lace short dress with a dark brown shirt on top, and ended the look with matching knee-high boots.

7. Mahalia

Mahalia was seen in a cool but neat outfit. She wore jeans with a sharp white shirt and a warm brown sweater. Her look was smooth and drew eyes to her clean, simple style that mixes ease with understated fashion.

8. Paul Forman

Paul Forman was seen at Mithridate, wearing a sharp white shirt with a neat tie and well-fit trousers, all topped off with a smooth grey long coat. His style showed quiet grace, drawing eyes from those around while mixing a lasting look with modern class.

As London Fashion Week keeps on shining, the focus on top-dressed celebs is clear. From easy chic street looks to bold outfits seen on the runway, stars like Paul Forman hold up the style for the season. They mix old charm with new cool. Their cool outfits do not just catch the cameras but also set trends that spread over social media and more, showing once more that London is the key place for style shows.

