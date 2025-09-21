Kate Middleton and Melania Trump step out together for the first time publicly

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage where they met members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As the Trump family's high-profile UK visit continues to dominate headlines, with President Donald Trump holding a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer, another moment has captured public attention. People couldn't stop talking about the US First Lady, Melania Trump, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Princess Kate and Melania Trump join kids for "Go Wild" fun

After visiting Queen Mary's Dolls and Anthony Gardens and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla, the First Lady Melania Trump entered Frogmore Gardens, where she met with the Princess of Wales. The duo interacted with the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and young participants of the Scouts Squirrels program, who were exploring nature as part of their "Go Wild" badge activities.

The women joined kids aged 4 to 6. They took part in fun tasks like pressing ink-soaked leaves onto paper and adding colorful illustrations. The first lady happily joined in and helped with the art.

According to PEOPLE, Princess Kate and the First Lady Melania Trump spent the day playing with children in an outdoor myriad of activities and fun. Princess Kate was playing with the young artists on the grass, Melania Trump was trying out the cardboard bug hotels of the kids, learning how to construct the miniature structures, and discovering she liked a ladybug best.

The two also participated in a spirited game of parachute play with the children; they laughed and tossed balls through the air. Kate gave a special lunch, with sandwiches made with honey brought out of her Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall. And the First Lady topped this by presenting each child with a jar of White House honey.

At the end of the day, we had a badge ceremony, during which both of them praised the children for their achievement of their Go Wild awards, and the youngsters responded by giving The Princess and the First Lady some badges. Following the event, Melania was scheduled to continue the program alongside President Trump at Chequers.

