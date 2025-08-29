"If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it": Karrueche Tran seemingly responds to dating rumors with Deion Sanders

Tran speaks on her priorities in relationships while fans connect her comments to Sanders.

Karrueche Tran appears to weigh in on swirling dating rumors involving Deion Sanders, offering a candid and self-assured response to speculation about her romantic life. In a relaxed yet pointed appearance on the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast, the 37-year-old actress was asked about her current situation and she didn’t hold back. When questioned if she was seeing someone, Tran simply answered,

“Yeah, I’m dating,” and added with a smile, “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.”

Her clarity about what she seeks at this point in life, “happy and content” connections only, struck a confident tone. Though dating and rumors surrounding her and Deion Sanders have captured attention, Tran’s comments remained grounded in her priorities, avoiding specifics and firmly rooted in her personal well-being. This thoughtful, composed approach speaks volumes more than any outright confirmation.

Karrueche Tran addresses her love life with candid remarks as speculation grows over her rumored romance with Deion Sanders

In the podcast episode aired August 28, 2025, Tran addressed her love life with poise. When the host asked if she was dating, pointing to her recent interest in football, she replied, “Yeah, I’m dating.” Asked if things were enjoyable, she didn’t hesitate:

“If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it”.

She continued, describing her mindset at this stage of her life: after having dated widely,

“Young, old. And so, if I wasn't happy and content … I'm not wasting my time … I'd rather be at home … in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I'm not happy.” Her remark, “So yeah, I’m in a good place,” cemented the tone of being intentional and selective.

Though Tran never named Deion Sanders, her demeanor and context inevitably fueled speculation tied to recent events. Their rumors began when she appeared in footage from his son’s media company, demonstrating emotional support at Sanders’ hospital bedside during his bladder cancer surgery. In the video series "For Your Glory," she tearfully explained the procedure and was later seen holding the coach's hand as he was wheeled through hospital corridors.

Sanders, for his part, sidestepped any direct questions. In a late-July episode of the Say What Needs to Be Said podcast, he joked about a poor connection when probed about his relationship with Tran, avoiding confirmation or denial.

Thus, while Tran’s confirmation that she’s “dating” and “having fun” doesn’t explicitly confirm a relationship with Deion Sanders, her words, combined with earlier visuals and subsequent reactions, appear to tacitly acknowledge the buzz, without veering into speculation.

