From Chris Brown to Victor Cruz: Karrueche Tran's dating history explored as she seemingly confirms Deion Sanders romance rumors

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Karrueche Tran prepares for the 7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala at the Dream Downtown hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

American socialite Karrueche Tran recently seemed to confirm the romance rumors between NFL star Deion Sanders and her. Karrueche was on the What's Next podcast episode that dropped on Thursday, August 28, where she was asked about her newfound interest in football, to which she said:

​

"Yeah, I'm dating."

Tran then went on to elaborate her feelings about the new relationship, saying:

​

"If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it. I’m at a point in my life, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot, I’ve done a lot, I did this, I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.”

Then she claimed that she'd rather sleep in early than go out with someone if she wasn't happy about it. In light of her new love interest, here's a closer look at Karrueche Tran's dating history.

Karrueche Tran's dating history, explored

2010 - 2015: Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran's dating life first became the subject of public knowledge in 2010, when she started dating the Coldplay frontman, Chris Brown. Tran and Brown shared an extremely messy relationship that involved drama, breakups, reconciliations, and online spats.

Two years after the couple was officially broken up, Karrueche Tran requested a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in 2017.

2014 - 2015: Rumors of linkups with Rob Kardashian and Ray J

Karrueche and Chris first split up in 2013. Since then, the actress has been linked up with multiple men, including Rob Kardashian and Ray J. After these two, Tran was also associated with two more men purely because of their reality TV entanglements, as HotNewHipHop reports.

However, Karrueche has continued to deny all these allegations time and time again.

2017 - 2020: Karrueche dated Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran's first serious relationship following her breakup with Chris Brown was with Victor Cruz. The dating rumors about the couple started when Tran was gaining fame as an actress. Meanwhile, Victor had recently taken retirement but was still recognized in every room.

In many ways, Karrueche and Victor made a lot of sense as a couple. Following their breakup, Cruz brought it up during his appearance on the Pivot Podcast, saying:

"It was just two people going separate ways, going in separate directions in life — and one person feeling like they needed to do that on their own, and one person feeling like they couldn’t, and we go our separate ways. It’s literally that simple."

He also added that the two were still friends even after their relationship didn't work out.

Rumors about Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders dating first started when the socialite was seen by Sanders' side in the hospital as he underwent surgery for bladder cancer. In some videos from the incident uploaded to the internet, Tran is also spotted crying.

However, despite prodding from the media, neither Tran nor Sanders has made any direct comments to acknowledge their relationship with each other.