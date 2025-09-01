“We getting a new kanye rant like 2 days after”: Netizens react as Kai Cenat announces stream with Kim Kardashian to kick off Mafiathon 3

Kai Cenat Kicks Off Mafiathon 3 with Kim Kardashian as First Guest (Image via Getty)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat revealed that Kim Kardashian will join him as the first guest in his upcoming Mafiathon 3 series. He confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself and Kardashian, both dressed in black outfits, to announce her appearance in the debut episode. Kim Kardashian showing up on the first day is another big highlight.

It has sparked reactions on the internet, with one X user claiming that he expects a rant from Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West soon after.

Kai Cenat announces he will be streaming with Kim Kardashian tomorrow to kick off Mafiathon 3 pic.twitter.com/T5RpeRfUKg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 31, 2025

"that means we getting a new kanye rant like 2 days after," an X user recated to the announcement.

Cenat has worked with other famous faces before, but this will be Kardashian's first time joining Mafiathon.

Social media reacts to Kai Cenat and Kim Kardashian collaboration

Social media users shared a mix of reactions following Kai Cenat’s announcement that he will stream with Kim Kardashian for the launch of Mafiathon 3. Some expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the potential scale and attention the pairing could bring.

"kai & kim kardashian. This gonna be huge," a user mentioned.

"Streaming with Kim Kardashian is a clear play for attention and influence, it underscores how celebrity partnerships increasingly drive viewership and hype, sometimes overshadowing content quality or creativity in favor of sheer star power," one said.

"Kai Cenat and Kim Kardashian streaming together Mafiathon 3 hype is real," another user wrote."

Some fans questioned Cenat’s recent content, suggesting that the streams have become less engaging, while some remained hopeful for entertaining moments and memorable clips during the session.

"He should give it a rest already. Streams are getting boring," another wrote.

"Maybe we'll get some funny clips. Best of luck to him," another added.

"Kai is falling off and is running to her for redemption," a person reacted.

The Mafiathon 3 series kicks off on Monday, September 1, 2025. The first stream begins at 6:00 PM PT. Cenat shared the announcement on his social media platforms to inform his 15.6 million Instagram followers and other fans about the event's launch.

The new series has already caught a lot of attention online. On August 26, the trailer for Mafiathon 3 dropped, showing the sheer scale of the event. Big names like Michael B. Jordan were part of the preview, which also revealed moments between Cenat and Jordan. The trailer showcased interactions between Cenat and Jordan, setting expectations for celebrity participation throughout the month-long series.

Mafiathon 3 lasts for 30 days, and Cenat streams every day while bringing in various guests from entertainment and social media. People he works with, often from the streaming world, are likely to show up too, which adds to the lively and unpredictable content. The set schedule and famous guests highlight how big Mafiathon 3 is, showing the ambitious nature of Cenat’s plan.

The series kicks off with a mix of celebrity appearances, live chats, and fun content on different platforms. The launch with Kim Kardashian sets the tone for the series, providing a starting point for what is expected to be a month-long showcase of collaborations and high-energy streams.