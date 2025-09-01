“I didn’t fear repercussions”: Jude Law addresses controversy around playing Vladimir Putin in new movie ‘Wizard of the Kremlin’

Jude Law discusses his portrayal of Vladimir Putin in Wizard of the Kremlin, addressing controversy and his lack of fear over repercussions.

Jude Law has always been well-known for his adaptability and willingness to play bold parts. In the upcoming film Wizard of the Kremlin, the British actor plays Vladimir Putin in one of the most highly charged roles of his career. Law was open about the difficulties of portraying such a character during a speech at the Venice Film Festival. He stated firmly (via US Magazine):

“I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions."

The purpose, Law argued, was not the debate that could have easily been its emphasis. Instead, this is a layered narrative about power, manipulation and the subtle forces steering modern politics. With Olivier Assayas directing a film that seeks to observe rather than provoke, Law’s performance anchors a story both timely and provocative in its restraint.

Jude Law opens up about preparing for his role in Wizard of the Kremlin and why he didn’t shy away from controversy

When asked whether he was concerned about backlash for playing Vladimir Putin, Law did not mince words. “I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions,” he replied.

He made it clear that his focus was on telling a thoughtful story, not courting outrage. He emphasized confidence in both the director and the screenplay, affirming that Wizard of the Kremlin was crafted "intelligently and with nuance and consideration" not to inflame.

Preparing to embody such a famously inscrutable public figure demanded meticulous work. Law described how he became, in his own words, "obsessive" in watching Putin’s public appearances, plowing through endless clips to capture that elusive expression and controlled presence. But he resisted a full impersonation.

“We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake,” he insisted. “It’s a character in a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone."

Instead of turning Putin into a caricature, Law trusted in subtle craftsmanship — portraying an outwardly muted demeanor that hints at intense currents beneath. The film, directed by Olivier Assayas and based on Giuliano da Empoli’s novel, centers on Vadim Baranov, a fictional spin doctor whose manipulation of media and narrative mirrors the real-world rise of authoritarian figures.

Law’s Putin is framed not as the focal point, but as one pole in a wider system of political theater. In this context, Law’s insistence that he did not fear repercussions becomes a statement of intent as he wants audiences to think, not react.

