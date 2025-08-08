Jack Nicholson's grandson Sean Norfleet reportedly arrested on domestic violence charge

Jack Nicholson's grandson, Sean Norfleet (Image via Instagram/@7nicholzon)

A Few Good Men actor Jack Nicholson’s oldest grandchild, Sean Norfleet was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge, according to arrest records obtained by The U.S. Sun. Norfleet is facing allegations of attacking a woman.

Norfleet, who is also known as Sean Knight Nicholson, was booked on August 5, and released the same day on a bond of $50,000, as per People Magazine. Due to appear in court on August 26, Norfleet could be sentenced to a maximum four years in state prison, reports the news outlet.

The 29-year-old Norfleet is the son of Nicholson’s eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, whom the actor shares with his former wife, Sandra Knight. Norfleet was born to Jennifer and her ex-husband, Mark Norfleet, who share another son named Duke, as per The U.S. Sun.

About Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Sean Norfleet

Sean Norfleet was born to fashion designer Jennifer Nicholson, and her then-husband Mark Norfleet, a former professional surfer, as her The Hollywood Reporter. Jennifer and Mark met each other while attending the Punahou School in Hawaii. The couple, who married in 1997, parted ways in 2003, notes People Magazine.

Norfleet formerly studied film at Emerson College, but eventually transitioned to a career as a music producer. He now produces music and DJs under the name ‘Cutter Mattock,’ and has released EPs such as Sitting on the Pacific Vol. 2, Gau, Landhaus, Sinew and Evening is Wiser Than Morning, among others.

As per his bio on Spotify, Norfleet, dabbles in horror film composition, and works with dynamic genres such as techno, experimental club and hardcore, ambient, phonk, Indian and Oriental. His bio also notes that while Norfleet began releasing music on Soundcloud during his late teens, he took a break to deal with his poly substance use disorder.

Norfleet released his most recent techno EP, Invocation, in January. While recognizing the tragic wildfires that Los Angeles natives were dealing with at the time, Norfleet took to Instagram to write,

“Despite my hesitancy to release a project surrounding the fires in the Palisades, I have made the commitment to many people and must follow through. The EP drops this Saturday at 7:00 AM. I send my blessings to those affected.”

In a comment, the music producer added,

“I wish the spirit of Gandhi and Paramahansa Yogananda a smooth transmutation of the most magical place in Los Angeles, Lake Shrine, located in the pacific palisades, and if it doesn’t make, its essence will forever live in our hearts and spirit.”

A multi-hyphenate artist, Norfleet recently released a video for a track titled Invocation 999, which he directed, edited and starred in. In May, he posted his artwork, titled ‘Final Disposition I,’ on social media, which was a horror composition and made with mixed digital media.

Sean’s younger brother, Duke is an actor who has played roles in The Trainer, Alone at Night and Jordan Peele’s Us. Duke also modeled for pop singer Lana Del Rey’s album, Norman F***ing Rockwell. While describing his childhood with his brother during a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duke said,

“We fought a lot as kids. Classic brother things.”

Apart from Sean and Duke’s mother, Jennifer, Jack Nicholson is a father to five other children - Caleb, Honey, Lorraine, Ray, and Tessa, as per People Magazine. Nicholson has three other grandchildren from his daughter Honey.