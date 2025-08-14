Former girlfriend of Jack Nicholson’s grandson Sean reportedly granted a restraining order following his arrest over alleged assault

Jack Nicholson's grandson has been issued a restraining order (Image via Getty)

Elizabeth Lawlor, the ex-girlfriend of Jack Nicholson’s grandson Sean Knight, has recently filed a restraining order against Sean. The news was reported exclusively by People magazine on August 14, 2025.

The news arrived around two days after the outlet acquired a police report, where Lawlor said that she was met by Sean in July this year. The duo went to the latter’s apartment to have a normal conversation and eventually turned into an argument related to infidelity.

The restraining order says that Sean has to maintain a distance of almost 100 yards from Lawlor. However, a hearing date has been finalized on September 2, 2025, to discuss the possibilities of making the restraining order permanent, as per People magazine.

The latest documents for the restraining order were filed earlier this week, on Monday, August 11. Notably, Elizabeth claimed in the order that Sean allegedly threatened her by saying that he would consume Valium if she did not meet him, and Lawlor reportedly witnessed Knight having alcohol and cocaine, as stated by People magazine.

Elizabeth Lawlor then got in touch with Sean’s mother, Jennifer, informing her that her son was reportedly purchasing drugs. While the duo argued about infidelity, the situation took a worse turn, with Lawlor being allegedly attacked by Sean. Notably, Elizabeth became unconscious after being pushed towards a “hard object.” The new documents also claimed:

“He put his hands on my head and neck and then my teeth were broken. He pushed me down and I briefly lost consciousness and noticed my teeth had been knocked out. I wanted to leave and he held me down.”

Lawlor also alleged that Sean tried to stop her from leaving and even took away her phone. Elizabeth mentioned that her front teeth broke during the dispute, and she could not breathe when Knight reportedly choked her. However, Lawlor managed to escape when she started screaming.

Elizabeth Lawlor opens up about other issues that she faced when she was with Sean Knight

As mentioned, Elizabeth filed a restraining order against Sean, addressing the alleged incident where she was allegedly attacked when they met last month. While Lawlor left the apartment, she said in the documents that she was helped by a security guard, who contacted the paramedics.

Notably, Elizabeth Lawlor was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, where she had to pay around $4,374 to fix her broken teeth, as stated by People magazine. Apart from that, she reportedly had to go for a CT scan alongside a dental surgery at the same time.

Lawlor was additionally helped by Sean’s mother, who reportedly contacted the cops after Elizabeth sent the pictures of her injuries. Elizabeth also claimed that she was abused by Knight on various occasions over the last four years. Lawlor explained the same by saying:

“He would constantly call on various numbers, including blocked calls, multiple emails over the years.”

Sean Knight was originally taken into custody on August 5, 2025, in Los Angeles, on charges of corporal injury. Although he was released the same day, Sean Knight’s court date has been finalized on August 26, 2025, as stated by People magazine.