Isaiah Hodgson's GoFundMe raises over $8000 as family pleads for help after Border Patrol agent charged with LBPD officer assault dies

Isaiah Hodgson (Image via Instagram/@chularadio)

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $8,000 to help with funeral costs for U.S. Border Patrol agent Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, who was discovered dead in his Riverside County home last week.

Isaiah Hodgson, 29, was facing several felony and misdemeanor charges related to an off-duty incident in Long Beach this summer.

Deputies responded to a home in the Valle Vista area of Hemet on August 22 after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of an unconscious male. Hodgson was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said there were no indications of foul play and the coroner has yet to determine the official cause of death.

The death comes just over a month after Hodgson was charged with three felony counts of resisting an executive officer, one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer and three misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm in public by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on July 11.

Prosecutors accused Isaiah Hodgson of being intoxicated when he entered a women's restroom at a restaurant in Long Beach's Shoreline Village on July 7, while off duty.

According to a report by LA Taco, a woman allegedly saw a firearm and a magazine on him and notified management. Security staff confronted Hodgson outside the restaurant after he was seen armed with a handgun while refusing to leave.

Long Beach police officers have stated that Hodgson was uncooperative and resisted arrest. An officer was injured during the incident. Hodgon was arrested, found not guilty of all charges, and released pending a preliminary hearing on September 24. He would have faced up to seven years in state prison if convicted.

A look into the family's statement amidst Isaiah Hodgson's sudden death

In light of his unexpected passing, family and friends have turned to GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe campaign, started by Harrison Garcia for Hodgson’s mother, Rosa Hodgson, calls him "a great man, brother, uncle and son" who "brightened up any room he walked in." The page also thanks its supporters.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised over $8,000 of a goal of $11,000 and the donations continued to pour in from friends, family and the community.

"May God bless everyone who’s wholeheartedly showed support and love for my son at this time. Thank you for all of your prayers and donations. I am so thankful for you all. May my son continue to bring us all together," the campaign bio added.

Before his death, Isaiah Hodgson's case garnered a lot of media attention, with District Attorney Nathan Hochman describing Hodgson's alleged behavior as "deeply troubling" and saying, "Nobody is above the law."

Hodgson was also previously connected to a police incident involving federal agents in Pico Rivera. Authorities have not yet released any additional information about Hodgson's death and the investigation is still ongoing.