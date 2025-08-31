Is the Tyrese Gibson car accident report real? Claim debunked as actor’s crying video goes viral

Singer Tyrese Gibson performs onstage during Mother's Day Concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on May 11, 2024 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A viral Facebook post has set off alarm bells for fans claiming that actor and musician Tyrese Gibson had died in a car crash. The misleading headline quickly spread as fans took to social media to share the post which alleged "Hollywood in Mourning" and "Instant Death." However, the statement is false. Gibson is alive and all reports alleging he is dead are fake.

The rumor was spread through a Facebook post by using sensational language and misleading emojis to provoke an emotional response.

The post mentions a “tragic car crash today,” but provided no legitimate sources, no credibility, no official statements nor verifiable information.

"Hollywood in Mourning: Tyrese Gibson’s Instant Death in Tragic Car Crash Today! The world watched in disbelief as news broke of the star’s fatal accident, a sudden and shocking loss that has left fans shattered and searching for answers," the post read.

The claim is also contradicted by Tyrese Gibson’s recent emotional post on Facebook, where he talks about his spirituality while praising the god.

Therefore, his recent video which was posted today on August 31, proves that the actor is still alive and doing well.

"I've been having some intimate and beautiful exchanges and moments with God and I know it's him. I know it's him because it's impossible that something that I thought was on the brink of destruction got turned around," he said in the video.

Why are people believing his death rumors? Tyrese Gibson’s history with vehicle accidents

The misunderstanding probably comes from a recent Instagram video Tyrese posted, in which he was clearly distraught and was seen holding a small wooden cross.

In the video, the Fast & Furious star recalled a horrific incident during a road trip with a childhood friend. He said that they were traveling in a Sprinter van to a destination when the van started to malfunction.

Once they pulled into a parking lot to have the van checked, the back of the van and the surrounding grass area were on fire.

Thankfully, they both escaped without any injuries. Tyrese said that God saved them.

"The only way that we got out of this van was the lord Jesus Christ created a nudge in the engine; made my boy drive and realise that he had pedal to the metal and something was malfunctioning," Gibson said.

Adding to the confusion, Tyrese has experienced real accidents in the past. In 2010, he was involved in a major traffic accident in Miami, where his Dodge Charger collided with an SUV.

Both drivers escaped without serious injuries, and in an unexpected twist, Tyrese invited the other driver to a spa afterward.

According to a report by the Billboard, earlier in his career, in 2002, Tyrese Gibson was hospitalized following an off-road motorcycle crash in Riverside County, California. He sustained cuts and a back injury but later recovered.

At the moment, there is no evidence that Tyrese Gibson recently died or was severely injured in a recent car accident.

The rumor has not been reported by any credible news outlet and the actor himself has not announced anything on his official social media accounts.