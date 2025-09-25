Is the Def Jam Fight for NY Rebirth game real? Viral PS5 claim debunked

Snoop Dogg, who featured as the villain in Def Jam: Fight for NY posted about the revival, adding fuel to rumors about its reboot. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Fans of the hit 2000s EA’s rap and hip-hop-based fighting video game, Def Jam: Fight for NY, are speculating whether there is any credence to rumors involving the game’s revival. Rumors began intensifying in particular when rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg took to Facebook to post a cover image of a game titled Def Jam Fight for NY Rebirth, which appeared to be intended for PS5.

The Def Jam Fight for NY Rebirth game is not real. The game has not been commissioned by EA. No official announcements about its release have been made, either from the video game company or from PlayStation.

The image posted by Snoop Dogg used AI-generated imagery of the rap star himself, featured on the cover alongside other icons. Prompting intense speculation with his post, fans are wondering if Snoop Dogg is perhaps hinting at his desire to collaborate with Def Jam again for a newer and updated version of the iconic 2000s game.

About the success of Def Jam: Fight for NY

Def Jam: Fight for NY was developed by AKI Corporation and released by EA in 2004. It was the direct sequel to Def Jam Vendetta. The second part of the game series’ collaboration with Def Jam Recordings, which is a music label, Def Jam: Fight for NY expanded on the series’ usage of real-life inspired hip-hop, rap, and pop culture icons placed in a narrative structure of underground fighting.

Among the rappers appearing in Def Jam: Fight for NY were early 2000s legends such as Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, Method Man & Redman, Ghostface Killah, Ludacris, Ice-T, and Joe Budden, as per IMDb. The game also featured other celebrity icons like Christopher Judge, Henry Rollins, Danny Trejo, and Carmen Electra.

As per NME, the gameplay involved becoming a part of the crew of D-Mob, who was voiced by Christopher Judge. Snoop Dogg featured as the final villain of the narrative, Crow. The game was loved by fans, who especially adored how the world of rap and hip-hop featured as a stylized extension of the gameplay.

The game struck gold at the awards circuit as well, winning the Best Fighting Game at the 2004 Game Critics Awards.

Despite being released in 2004, the game still prompts fans on social media platforms such as Reddit to rave about its storyline, fighting styles, and its use of rap icons. Reviews from as recent as 2025 on platforms like Metacritic rate the game as the best that reviewers have ever encountered.

It was perhaps the love that fans have for the Def Jam game series that rumors speculating on its reboot first began on platforms like Reddit. However, as some fans repeatedly state, it is unlikely that such a reboot will ever happen due to the skyrocketing licensing fees that a game seeking to reunite rap icons in today’s time will incur.