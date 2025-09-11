Is Jeffree Star a Republican? Make-up artist talks about "biology" as he expresses outrage over Charlie Kirk's death

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Jeffree Star attends the launch of his new make-up line "The Cotton Candy Queen Collection" at Beauty & Essex on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

Jeffree Star was among the many people who condemned the killing of Charlie Kirk. The right-wing political activist was gunned down at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, while he was on stage. The death has further sparked conversations online, with many expressing their outrage over the situation.

In a video of the makeup that had been going viral on social media platforms like TikTok and X, Star seemed furious about the action. He clarified that he was not necessarily supporting the political values, but was only criticizing the act of killing someone. He said in the clip,

"He encouraged everyone to speak about their beliefs, whether he believed them or not... I'm standing up for someone that passed away, I'm now being called names in the chat..."

He further went about bashing people who seemed to be celebrating Kirk's demise just because he had a different political inclination than they did. Jeffree Star called them "sick" and believed that they'd never go far in life. Further in the video, which seemed to be a part of a live session, the makeup artist was asked if he was a Republican. To this, he said,

"No, I'm a person."

Further in the video, the makeup artist criticized those using they/them pronouns. He added,

"Politics aside, biology will never change."

"Stop trying to label me," urged Jeffrey Star in the livestream

In the aforementioned livestream where Jeffree Star clarified that he was not a Republican, he also stated that he should not be labelled as a Democrat as well. He believed that he was so much more than just a Democrat or Republican. Jeffree said,

"I'm not a Democrat. I'm Jeffrey Starr. Stop trying to label me. Stop trying to label me. I am a male. I am a makeup artist. I am a makeup mogul. I am a business owner. I am a farmer. I am a rancher. I am a son. I am someone's cousin. I am someone's friend..."

According to the makeup artist, people had no idea about his beliefs. He stated that he was just a man who loved cosmetic products and added that "grown men going into women's bathrooms wearing wigs" belonged in prison. The makeup artist then referred to some remarks that he made surrounding the TikTok ban.

Star stated that people began assuming that he was a Republican only because he thanked the President for bringing back TikTok. He clarified himself and said that he also made this remark because he was only concerned about his business being affected due to the ban.

Jeffree Star then referred to the recent shooting that killed Kirk and said that his daughter was at the venue as well. Star repeatedly highlighted that Kirk was moving around, debating people on their beliefs. The makeup artist added that it was very difficult to process what had happened.

The authorities are on a manhunt for a sniper who, according to the governor, shot Charlie Kirk. Reuters reported that as of Wednesday night, police did not have any suspect in their custody.