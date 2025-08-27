Iryna Zarutska GoFundMe raises over $25,000 as family mourns Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was killed in North Carolina on Friday, August 22 [Representational Image] (Image via Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, was attacked in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, August 22. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) confirmed that the 23-year-old lost her life while they apprehended a person of interest.

Later, Evgeniya Rush, of Mooresville, launched a GoFundMe to help the victim’s family. Rush encouraged the readers to donate by writing:

“This is an irreparable loss for her family. We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses.”

She added:

“Any support you can give — whether through a donation or simply by sharing this page — will mean so much to the family.”

Rush also revealed that Iryna Zarutska had recently arrived in the US to escape the war and “hoping for a new beginning.” However, the Ukrainian woman’s life was tragically cut short following a stabbing incident.

The community has showcased its support for the Iryna Zarutska GoFundMe. The fundraiser is inching closer to its goal of $30,000, within a few days of its creation, and has raised more than $25,000.

CMPD revealed the identity of the suspect in Iryna Zarutska’s killing

NEW: Ukrainian refugee escapes the war only to be stabbed to death by a career criminal in Charlotte, North Carolina.



23-year-old Iryna Zarutska fled Ukraine, "seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning."



Her life was cut short thanks to 34-year-old Decarlos… pic.twitter.com/2es3QrW3Gd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2025

According to the official release, the authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Friday night in the 1800 block of Camden Road. While the police took the person of interest in custody, the medic declared the victim dead on the scene.

CMPD later identified the victim as 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, revealing the suspect's identity per the media release. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is a suspect in the case and was admitted to Atrium Health.

According to the Charlotte Observer, based on court records, Brown has faced multiple past arrests. The newspaper reported that the suspect had previously been charged with “felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats.”

The Charlotte Observer highlighted that almost all charges against Decarlos Brown Jr. were dropped, except the misuse of the 911 system, for which he was charged in January. According to an affidavit, police conducted a welfare check on Brown then. It further states:

“Brown wanted officers to investigate this ‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body. Officers advised Brown that the issue was medical issue and that there was nothing further they could do.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, Decarlos Jr. became upset when the officers arrived to conduct the welfare check. He dialed 911 and was arrested after he hung up. While the January charge is still pending, the police department revealed that Brown sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the recent incident involving the death of Iryna Zarutska. The media release also stated:

“A third party was also transported to Atrium Health at the time of the incident for a non-related medical event.”

CMPD will arrest Decarlos Brown Jr. after his release from the healthcare facility. The authorities revealed that they have notified Zarutska’s next of kin regarding her tragic death and other updates of the case. The police department added:

“The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD's Public Affairs Division.”

The authorities have encouraged people with information about the incident to call 704-432-8477. Alternatively, they can contact any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Homicide Unit detectives.

For those unaware, CMPD has announced Detective Buhr as the lead detective for the case.