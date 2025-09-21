International Delight Reintroduces Its Hit 'Home Alone' Holiday Flavors

International Delight is once again leaning into holiday nostalgia by reviving its fan-favorite Home Alone creamers for the festive season. Teaming up with 20th Century Studios, the brand is setting out limited-edition bottles that feature illustrations inspired by the classic films. Each creamer shows Kevin McCallister, with the famous after-shave moment, as well as scenes from the first two Home Alone movies.

International Delight returns with holiday classics and new seasonal additions for coffee lovers

International Delight is once again leaning into the flavors that defined last year's holiday season, keeping its fan-favorite lineup unchanged. The brand is building on the same festive classics after customers sang the praises of the seasonal creamers, with some of them saying that they are the best-flavored creamers that they have ever tried.

Hot Chocolate Marshmallow, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and Peppermint Mocha are also returning this year, and customers can also get a Zero Sugar Peppermint Mocha that enables them to indulge in the taste with fewer calories. International Delight has not left out iced coffee consumers who drink cold brews all year round, beyond the creamers.

It is also redesigning its Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee, based on real milk and cream, as fans have one more reason to savor a seasonal favorite regardless of their choice as to how it should be served.

There are also four additional creamers that coffee lovers can now be offered, and this year is expected to have a new variety of seasonal offerings as the brand rolls out the four new creamers that are available at retailers nationwide now. The temporary menu will be kept until the end of the holiday season and will be added to the menu together with two new products in its Cold Foam menu, Peppermint Mocha and Frosted Sugar Cookie.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!