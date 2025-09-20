"I'm going to crush it": Country Singer Bailey Zimmerman about his first-ever Arena Tour following small venues

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2024 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 19, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Country star Bailey Zimmerman is all set to step up his game with his first big arena tour. The 25-year-old singer told PEOPLE in an interview that his next Different Night Same Rodeo tour in 2026 is about a dream to take on bigger places and give a bigger, more spectacular show.

Zimmerman pointed out that the tour is an opportunity to show how much he has grown and to make his big show dreams real. This tour is a big step in his career. He said (via PEOPLE):

"I honestly feel like I've been restricted in smaller venues. I have always had this dream and this idea for this arena show - this big, awesome show... I'm really excited to, I guess, prove that next year, I can do it."

Zimmerman gears up for career-defining tour across 30 cities

Zimmerman has been dreaming of this tour for most of his life, seeing it as a big point in his career. The CMA-nominee, who has hit No. 1 many times and led the Hot Country Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts with his work, thinks that playing in big places lets him own the stage and meet the crowd. He said:

"There's something about being in an arena that brings it back to you, to where you can really control that environment... I'm really excited to show people what I can do in there... I feel like I've been ready for it. I've been dreaming about it. I'm ready, I'm prepared. Let's go."

He has been optimistic and ready, as he has even stressed that he has been dreaming of this opportunity, and he is willing to maximize it. The Different Night Same Rodeo tour will visit 30 cities starting with Estero, Florida, on February 19 and ending in Ontario, Canada, on June 20. Zimmerman views the tour as an opportunity to prove himself and deliver an unforgettable performance. He said (via PROPLE):

"I have something to prove, and this opportunity. I'm not letting it go to waste. I'm going to crush it. It's going to be awesome, I know it."

