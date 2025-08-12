“If the roles were reversed” - Internet reacts as Sha’Carri Richardson takes accountability over Airport Domestic violence incident with Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson competing at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Image via Getty)

Track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is responding to the domestic violence incident between her and fellow athlete Christian Coleman on July 27 in Seattle, following which she was arrested and placed in custody for a day. In a video uploaded to her Instagram stories, Richardson reflected on her life and future, and shared that she is going to be holding herself more ‘accountable’ for her actions.

As Richardson’s video became viral online, netizens reacted to the Olympian’s message, noting the underlying complexity of a situation when a female celebrity stands accused of violence against a partner. Many fans took to social media to argue that Richardson’s apology was inadequate and she would have faced harsher consequences if a man had been arrested on the same counts.

One netizen expressed their opinion, and simply wrote,

“If the roles were reversed”

Another netizen took to X to compare Richardson’s video and stance with that of a man in a similar position, and added,

“Imagine a man smiling while giving a speech, apologizing for domestic violence. She doesn't take this seriously.”

Many people across social media pointed out the fact that Richardson did not say “I am sorry” in her video. An X user posted a meme in reaction to Richardson’s video and asked,

“Did she apologize?”

While applauding Richardson for addressing the incident, another user noted that Richardson did not apologize and wrote,

“I LOVE HOW she put 50% of her pride aside to take accountability(cause she rarely does) BUT she didnt apologize OR mention getting help in this vid & thts her problem.”

Comparing Richardson’s video with the comments made by Christian Coleman, another user added:

“He spoke so highly of her at the US Outdoor Championships, despite all the ugly embarrassment she caused him and then here she is, not even mentioning him by name or choosing to include any positive thing about their connection, which would've shown that she really appreciates”

Reactions to Richardson’s post were balanced, with many netizens also appreciating the fact that Richardson attempted to take responsibility for her actions. A netizen wrote on X:

“Good for her. Love the accountability and I hope it works out.”

Another fan wrote,

“Proud of Sha’Carri”

Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman react to the incident between them in Seattle

On July 27, Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after she was spotted repeatedly pushing her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, causing him to crash into a column, as per People Magazine. At the time, Richardson was released as Coleman refused to press charges and be defined as a "victim."

A few days later, Coleman commented on the incident and defended Richardson, as per USA Today. While speaking to the media at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, he said,

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round. I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love.”

Coleman also upheld Richardson’s athletic achievements, and said,

“She’s a human being and a great person. To me she’s the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day.”

About a week later, surveillance footage of the incident was released by TMZ, which showed that Coleman tried to get away from Richardson, but she kept bumping into him.

Now, about two weeks after the incident, Richardson broke her silence and said,

“More than anything [I’ve] definitely [been doing] a lot of self-reflection. A lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromised situation, but somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, something that [I’m] holding myself accountable [for].I see myself—I’m taking this time to not only see myself, but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit and not allowing this moment, but accepting this moment to be more.”

Richardson also said that she “refuses to run away” from the situation, and added that she is grateful for her fans' support, who have always held her accountable.