How many kids do Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart have? Family details explored as the couple shares news about their newborn daughter

Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart share news about their newborn daughter

The Stewart household just got a little bigger as Bringing Up Bates alum Carlin Bates and her husband Evan welcomed their third child. The Bringing Up Bates star, 27, had her third kid in a natural birth and then put up a video on Instagram. In the clip, Stewart said with joy that the baby is a girl. They are now a happy family of five. Bates said she really thought they were going to have a boy.

Carlin Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, have three kids. Their eldest daughter, named Layla Rae, was born in January 2020. Their boy, Zade Patrick, was born in March 2022. And, now in September 2025, they had another girl, making them a happy family of five.