How many kids do Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart have? Family details explored as the couple shares news about their newborn daughter

Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart share news about their newborn daughter
The Stewart household just got a little bigger as Bringing Up Bates alum Carlin Bates and her husband Evan welcomed their third child. The Bringing Up Bates star, 27, had her third kid in a natural birth and then put up a video on Instagram. In the clip, Stewart said with joy that the baby is a girl. They are now a happy family of five. Bates said she really thought they were going to have a boy.
Carlin Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, have three kids. Their eldest daughter, named Layla Rae, was born in January 2020. Their boy, Zade Patrick, was born in March 2022. And, now in September 2025, they had another girl, making them a happy family of five.
In the video, we can see her saying:
"We have a baby girl. I love her. I was so, so very wrong, [ looking down at her baby girl through tears and then saying to the baby], "I love you."
She also captioned the video as:
"You don't even know how much you were already loved, sweet baby girl! 😭🎀."
Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart welcome a baby girl
The couple announced the arrival of their third child on Wednesday, Sept. 10, in a joint Instagram post. Their post had 11 photos showing their first moments with the newborn baby, with sweet pics of them holding their newborn girl. With those pics, the happy mom wrote a moving note. She talked about her strong love for their baby girl and shared their feelings when they met the new baby. She wrote:
"The world just got a little softer Our baby is here. ✨"
