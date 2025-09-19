How many children did Brett James have? All about family as songwriter dies in plane crash

Brett James performs during the 2013 CMA Songwriters Series at the CMA Theater on November 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessees) (Image via Getty)

Brett James, the renowned American singer-songwriter, has passed away in a plane crash at the age of 57. WLOS news cited a report from Macon County dispatch, which confirmed that three individuals were on a Cirrus SR22T aircraft that crashed west of Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin on Thursday, September 18.

Among the three people was Jesus, Take the Wheel singer Brett James. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among students or staff at the school, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane left Nashville at 12:41 p.m. CST.

"To the parents that have children that attend Iotla school. The students, and staff are safe. There was an airplane accident on the neighboring property. Again all students and staff are safe," the Macon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration states:

"A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates."

Born on June 5, 1968, in Columbia, MO, and growing up in Oklahoma City and Cordell, Brett tied the knot with Sandy Cornelius and welcomed four children.

More about Brett James's passing

Brett James' passing was also announced by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) in an Instagram post.

"Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names, and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters. Brett, your ASCAP family misses you dearly. Thank you for your unforgettable music," they wrote.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft that left from John C Tune Airport in Nashville, TN, was registered to Brett James, with the tail number N218VB.

Condolences began to pour in as the news of James' passing spread.

"Shocked to hear this. He was an amazing songwriter. At one time, just about every great new song I heard was written by him. I finally got to meet him, backstage at the Ryman. I spoke to him for a while. He was a really nice guy. This is a big, big loss," one user wrote.

"I was one of those kids who checked the liner notes to see who wrote the songs. More often than not, Brett James's name would be there. If you've listened to country radio in the last 30 years, you've heard his songs. Only 57. RIP," another user stated.

"Tragic news. Brett James was a prolific songwriter whose work shaped modern country music. His passing in a plane crash is a huge loss to the music community and his fans worldwide," another user remarked.

James, who initially signed with Arista Nashville’s Career Records as a solo artist, released his self-titled debut album in 1995.

According to The Oklahoma, his musical journey began with a $90 pawn shop guitar his parents gave him for Christmas.

"As soon as I learned three chords, I just thought it’d be fun to write a song with ’em,.' I just kind of did it for fun, and I certainly never dreamed it would be a job," he said.

