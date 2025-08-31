How is Jelena Ostapenko reflecting after her post-match clash with Taylor Townsend?

ZHUHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 26: Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates after winning the match against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the women's singles round of 16 matches on Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 at Hengqin Tennis Center on October 26, 2023 in Zhuhai, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Latvian tennis star Jelena Ostapenko has issued a public apology following backlash over her tense exchange with American player Taylor Townsend at the US Open. The 28-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 30, to clarify her stance after drawing criticism for her remarks about what she seemed to say during their on-court confrontation. She was heard telling Townsend, 29, that she had "no class" and "no education."

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko has apologized after her heated on-court clash with US player Taylor Townsend during the US Open's second round on August 27. The former French Open champion, who lost the game 7-5, 6-1, shared that her comments had been misinterpreted due to language barriers.

She made it clear that her remarks about "education" were about 'knowing tennis rules,' not about personal insult.

The clash ensued over a net-cord shot when Ostapenko met Townsend following the match. This led to a sharp talk between them, caught on video and seen by many online. In her Instagram Story, she wrote:

"I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match. English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court. I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye, New York and I look forward to being back next year."

Ostapenko defends stance as Townsend accuses her of "disrespectful" behavior

The Latvian star first stood by her words, saying Townsend acted in "very disrespectful" ways and didn't stick to tennis rules. In her now-deleted Instagram Story, Ostapenko said that Townsend didn't need to say sorry at all and added that competing in her home country didn't give her the right to act however she pleased. In her words:

"Her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. There are some rules of tennis which most of the players follow and it was first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants."

Townsend hit back, saying Ostapenko's moves were "disrespectful." She shared how she waved her hand in her face during the game. Later, when talking to the press, Townsend said she was thankful for all the strong support she got. She stayed calm through it all and made sure it didn't mess with her honesty. Townsend further expressed to the reporters on August 28:

"I've gotten so much love and support from so many people... Everyone that I've spoken to, who saw anything, they obviously said that it was disrespectful. Even the mannerisms of her hand pointing at my face, like I'm a child, and just the things that she was saying... I'm really proud of the way that I handled it. I didn't allow the situation to take me out of my character or to lose my integrity as a person.

