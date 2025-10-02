How did Brittany Renner get famous? Basketball Wives star demands ex P.J. Washington to increase monthly child support from $5,500 to $35,000

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Brittany Renner attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Brittany Renner, known for her appearance on Basketball Wives, is seeking a significant increase in child support payments from NBA player P.J. Washington, TMZ reported on Wednesday. According to court filings in Los Angeles, she has requested the court to increase her monthly child support from $5,500 to $35,000. Renner says she is facing financial challenges following the end of her reality television career.

Brittany Renner is demanding a substantial increase in child support from Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington, citing financial challenges, as her reality TV earnings have ceased, according to court records filed in Los Angeles. Renner is demanding that her monthly payments be increased to $35,000 to meet the high cost of living in California.

She and Washington started dating in 2020 and have a son, Paul III, who was born in 2021. Renner recently left North Carolina with their son to work in California, a move that Washington agreed to. However, the current child support was calculated based on expenses in North Carolina and is no longer sufficient.

She noted that Washington has exercised less than half of his visitation rights and highlighted the disparity between his $90 million deal with the Mavericks and her reduced earnings after Basketball Wives ended. According to US Weekly, Renner juxtaposed his extravagant life, which consisted of a huge mansion in Texas, expensive cars, shopping and vacation, with her simple life in a West Hills Airbnb and shopping with her son at Target, noting that the current payments only amount to a small fraction of the income of Washington.

Upon moving to Los Angeles in late 2024 to shoot Basketball Wives, Renner reports that she has not earned a regular paycheck since June, and has only $81 in the bank. In court papers, she requested $35,000 per month to provide her son with clothing, schooling, housing, travel, and extracurricular activities, claiming that her current residence in West Hills does not meet the standards that Washington and his family enjoy.

The attorney for Renner noted that California courts have traditionally held that children are entitled to a certain standard of living relevant to their parents' social status, and that everything Renner does is in the best interests of her child.

