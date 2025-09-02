Who is Brittany Renner? Parents and all we know amid viral PJ Washington altercation video

Brittany Renner attends the premiere screening of BET+'s New Series "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" (Image via Getty)

A clip of social media personality Brittany Renner and Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has gone viral, in which the two are seen arguing over the custody of their child.

Brittany and PJ reportedly began dating in early 2020 after meeting at a University of Kentucky game and welcomed their son in May 2021. Following their separation after two months, Washington began dating Alisah Chanel in late 2021. They reportedly got engaged in 2022, followed by their marriage the next year.

Meanwhile, the viral video opens with Brittany handing her son to PJ. As her son began crying loudly, she is heard saying "This is the third time he's done it. He just dont wanna go with you," before telling PJ he needs to "actually show up."

"Guys, this is what we're not doing so every time that he does this I'm gonna record because that's not okay,” Brittany said.

PJ Washington and Brittany Renner get into a heated argument 😳



pic.twitter.com/PkGE8vqESl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 1, 2025

In the 97-second clip, posted by Shannon Sharpe on X, tensions further escalated as Washington puts his son in his car, where his wife can also be seen sitting in the front seat. He then says, "Suck my di*k" to Renner's mother, who responds, "If you had one maybe I would."

Renner’s mother added, "Pu*y as bi*h, get your b**ch a** out of my driveway. In response, Washington said, “You don't pay for sh*t." Renner’s mother fired back, saying, "You dont pay for sh*t either," adding, “$170,000 to your h*e with $11,000 in your son's bank account.”

Born on February 26, 1992, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Brittany Renner is a social media personality and an influencer who began her career as a fitness model and a personal trainer.

Keep reading to learn more about Brittany Renner's parents.

About Brittany Renner's parents

In an interview with DJ Vlad, published on November 21, 2022, Brittany Renner shared that she was raised by her grandparents from the age of nine. She explained that her grandma, who she described as "very controlling," told her mother that she lacked "stability" and decided to raise Britanny on their own.

"Well, from my understanding, after getting both sides of the story, my grandma was very controlling, so she kind of told my mom, 'We're going to be taking over them full-time, you don't have any stability, we're going to do this our way. So my mom did what she felt was best for us, which was 'Hey, they have roof over their head, they're going to have a routine consistency, they can show up for my children in a way that I can't right now.' So l feel like that was her doing what she felt was best for us," Brittany said.

Brittany, who revealed that she has one sister and two brothers, one of whom is from a different parent, noted that her grandparents were "out of the loop" and "extremely strict," which caused her to rebel.

"So I felt like for me, not having that freedom to be who I am caused me to rebel. [I was] sneaking out, drinking vodka with friends, TPing houses, dumb sh*t," she added.

She also explained that although she continued seeing her mother while living with her grandparents, she didn't reconnect with her father until 2015. By that time, she said she no longer felt she needed a father:

"I went my whole life without this person. Why all of a sudden do I need to be close with you now, like I needed you when I was 10, not when I'm 20-something?"

During the interview, Brittany also explained that her father had struggled with alcoholism but had been sober for around 10 years at that point. She added that for a long time she had struggled with "mommy and daddy issues" as she was living away from her parents from a young age. However, she noted that her family is always supportive of her work.

"When people ask me what was the one thing that was missing in my childhood, I would say my parents, cuz it seemingly you would think, like you're in a dual-parent household, you're being raised by your grandparents, that should be enough, right you have the roof over your head, you have food, clothes on your back you know taking us to and from soccer but I feel like as a child you have unconditional love for your parents and you desire to have them in your life so I would say for a long time I struggled with both," she added.

Brittany Renner was previously married to American rapper Kevin Gates. In an interview with People Magazine, she explained that the marriage only lasted for 52 days. The former couple married on April 6, 2025, and divorced on May 28.