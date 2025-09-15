"He's not a monster!" - Bill Maher says he liked Charlie Kirk despite their political differences because he was always willing to talk

​On Monday, September 15, Bill Maher dropped a new episode of his Club Random podcast, where he interviewed the Smashing Pumpkins icon Billy Corgan. Maher and Corgan spoke about multiple subjects, including free speech, the rise of AI, and the political divide in the USA.

Speaking about the Leftists, Maher labeled them as people who "don't wanna talk," adding that it was his only issue with them. Then mentioning Charlie Kirk, the comedian continued:

"Charlie Kirk was a guy who, he was always talking. And I talked to him here. The Right Wingers - say what you want about them - they talk to you. They're not into this Leftist thing. The left really has much more of a 'I don't talk to you, I don't want to deal with you, you're deplorable, I can't break bread with you' attitude. All the right-wingers — they don't have that attitude."

Then, further showing his support - for not just Kirk but also other Rightists - Maher went on to say:

"Charlie Kirk and I certainly don't agree on much politically — but he sat here, he's a human being, he's not a monster! I liked him! I like them all! They're all nice people when you meet them in person. And nobody's as crazy as they make them out to be."

The latest Club Random podcast comes five days after Charlie Kirk was at the Utah Valley University campus. The MAGA influencer was conducting a Q&A session with the students on Wednesday (September 10) at the university grounds when he was shot in the neck.

The 31-year-old was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, but couldn't survive the gunshot wound and passed away the same day. The news of his death was announced by President Trump, who called him a "legend" in his Truth Social tribute.

Lead suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination will appear in court tomorrow

Utah state authorities say they'll pursue capital punishment for the shooter of American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, as suspect Tyler Robinson is due to appear in court. Selina Downes reports from Washington DC pic.twitter.com/z7ZT8WWNNm — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 13, 2025

The case of Charlie Kirk's assassination made major developments on Thursday night (September 11), when Tyler Robinson was identified as his alleged shooter and taken into custody. Robinson, who is a 22-year-old student and a Utah native, is currently being held without bail in the Utah County Jail, CNN reports.

Tyler, who faces three criminal charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, September 16.

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, and their two children.