"He was wanting to do it": Andrew Santino reveals Travis Kelce hinted at plans to propose to Taylor Swift over a year ago while golfing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Andrew Santino attends Hulu's "Hularious" Stand-Up Comedy Celebration at The Stand on December 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Comedian Andrew Santino has sparked buzz after he revealed that Travis Kelce talked about proposing to Taylor Swift months ago. On September 12 at the Pardon My Take podcast, the actor and comedian talked about a golf outing with the Kansas City Chiefs star last spring.

During that time, Kelce reportedly said he was thinking of popping the question. Santino noted Kelce didn't say when, but he did make it clear that he was thinking about getting hitched.

In his words (via US Magazine):

"he said he was wanting to do it... We had golf together in, like, April or May. And yeah, he said he was [going to propose] but he didn't say when.."

Although Santino didn't ask for more information, he later congratulated Kelce after the couple made their big news public on August 26.

He further said:

"I don't pry. It’s like that thing about the memes online where women are like, ‘You golfed with your buddy. Like, what happened with his divorce?’ We didn't talk about it... I'm not saying I don't care. … I'm stoked... I hope it's awesome! But I'm not gonna be like, 'What day? When ya doing it? What’s going on?' We just Facetimed him to say congrats. And he said, 'What's up?' to my pops. … My dad was like, 'Am I goin'? Do I get an invite?' Actually, it'd be funnier if he went and I didn't go..."

Santino jokes he won't make Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding list

Santino also shared his thoughts on the much-talked-about wedding plans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, saying he doesn't think he'll be invited to the big day. He candidly said that Kelce's longtime hometown friends will likely take priority, while he met the NFL star when they were both older.

He called himself more of an "adult friend," and made a joke that when Swift and Kelce pick who gets to come, his name might not be on the list. In his words:

He's got a lot of dogs from Ohio that he’s loyal to the foil on [who] will be there for sure. But they grew up with him and everything. You know. I'm an adult friend. That's a different - adult friends are different. We met later in life, and I'm sure when they're going down the list, she'll get to Santino and be like, 'I don't know dude."

