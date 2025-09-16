Acclaimed producer Sidney “Omen” Brown, known for collaborations with Beyoncé and Drake, has died at 49.

New York or Sidney “Omen” Brown, a Grammy-winning producer best known for his work with Beyoncé, Drake and other major artists, has died at 49. According to published reports, his mother, Martha Brown, confirmed his passing to TMZ after a family member discovered his body on September 13 in his apartment in Harlem. Brown had not shown up for a scheduled work shift, which naturally prompted concern from his colleagues.

Brown built a reputation over decades, contributing to chart-topping tracks and albums in hip-hop and R&B. He won his Grammy via his work on Ludacris’ 2006 album Release Therapy for the song “Tell It Like It Is.” Brown later co-produced Drake’s “Shut It Down” and co-wrote/co-produced Beyoncé’s “Mine” which features Drake.

The cause of death has not yet been made public. He was a well-known figure both in the studio and in his community, including his people at Barawine Harlem, where he worked and at Ethyl’s in New York, where he DJed. Tributes have poured in from venues, fans and fellow artists.



Early in his career, Brown made headway with contributions to tracks on Roc-A-Fella Records and other early-2000s hip-hop and R&B projects. His first major acclaim came with Ludacris’ “Tell It Like It Is” (2006), which contributed to Release Therapy winning the 2007 Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Beyond studio credits, Brown was part of his local community’s cultural fabric. He DJed at Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant in Harlem and contributed his talents at Barawine Harlem for more than ten years. After news broke of his passing, both these venues publicly expressed shock, grief and remembrance.

Though much about the circumstances surrounding his death remains private, the music industry is paying tribute to Brown’s impact. His trajectory from early production credits to working alongside Beyoncé and Drake reflects a career that both nurtured and advanced the genres of hip-hop and R&B. In death as in life, Sidney “Omen” Brown is remembered not only for what he made but for how he made people feel through his music.