"He Looks Sickly": Fans weigh in on Dwayne Johnson’s new slimmed-down look

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson caught eyes at the Venice Film Festival after revealing a dramatically slimmer look, which soon took social media by storm. The star is known for his strong body and powerhouse frame, but this time appeared with a noticeably leaner build, making waves all over the web.

Reportedly, Johnson has lost about 60 pounds, going from his well-known 300 lbs down to around 240 lbs, as he prepares for his upcoming role in the much-anticipated biopic The Smashing Machine. As soon as Johnson's new look went viral, someone took to their X account and commented:

"He looks sickly."

Dwayne Johnson's lean transformation stuns fans ahead of Mark Kerr's role

Dwayne Johnson's new look has sparked a wave of discussion online after the actor showcased a noticeably leaner frame. He dressed in a relaxed shirt paired with tailored trousers. The star confidently posed for the pictures, drawing attention to his striking physical transformation.

The shift came as Johnson got set to play the great Mark Kerr in his new film. This role required him to change his tough workout plan and go from his well-known high-calorie meals to ones with more protein and not a lot of sugar. This huge switch made fans both amazed and proud, with people talking on social media about his dedication to embodying the demanding character.

What do the netizens say?

Social media is abuzz about Dwayne Johnson's bold new look, and fans and followers are all over it with different takes. While lots praise his hard work and dedication to the role of Mark Kerr, some are shocked at the extent of his weight loss, pointing out how different he appears from his usual bulked-up persona. This transformation has become a hot topic, quickly sparking debates and praise all over the web.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Can't believe the rock is on Ozempic too," a user commented.

"Honestly, as long as he doesn't go vegan like Dave Batista, he’ll be fine. Getting off the roids was probably a smart move," another user commented.

"He looks still amazing," a netizen commented.

"Bro is looking slimmer for real," a user wrote.

