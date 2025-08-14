"Total lack of awareness": Internet reacts as e.l.f. Cosmetics addresses Matt Rife controversy

E.l.f. Cosmetics Faces Backlash Over Matt Rife Ad Campaign (Image via Getty)

E.l.f. Cosmetics has pulled its latest ad campaign after facing criticism over its choice to feature comedian Matt Rife alongside drag performer Heidi N Closet. The campaign, which kicked off on August 11, had the title The Law Offices of e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes. It was set up as a parody of personal injury lawyer ads, showing Rife and Heidi playing lawyers who fight "beauty injustice" by shielding customers from pricey products. This idea stuck to the brand's funny and entertainment-focused marketing style, much like earlier projects such as the "Sunhinged" comedy special to push SPF use.

The e.l.f. Beauty’s global chief marketing officer, Kory Marchisotto, said they picked Matt Rife for the campaign because his audience matched up well with the company's target market. She pointed out that his TikTok followers are 80% women and 75% under 34 years old, putting him "so right in the sweet spot" for Gen-Z buyers. But soon after the campaign launched, people started reacting online.

Critics pointed out a joke about domestic violence that Rife had made in his Netflix special from 2023. In the show, he told a story about a waitress with a black eye, ending with a punchline many deemed inappropriate.

When the joke originally drew criticism, Rife responded with an Instagram Story linking to a site selling helmets for people with disabilities, framing it as his “official apology.”

In a public statement released August 13, the brand stated,

"You know us, we’re always listening and we’ve heard you. This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty injustice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. community. While e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we’ll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty.”

Here's how the internet reacted as e.l.f. Cosmetics addresses Matt Rife controversy

On the brand’s Instagram post featuring the ad, many voiced their frustration and talked about boycotting the brand or switching to competitors. Criticism spread to other platforms too.

"It’s giving, sorry you’re offended vibes. Total lack of awareness," an Instagram user commented on the brand's post.

"Perfect, I’ll buy ELF now since Ulta decided to have a cross-dressing man as their representative," an X user commented.

"Cosmetics? There’s no one pretty in that ad tho…," another user wrote.

"The only issue with the add is how ugly the people in it are," one wrote.

People on social media raised doubts about the choice to work with Matt Rife since the campaign aimed at women.

"I’m less concerned about a stupid joke than the drag queen selling cosmetics to women. Not a fan of men taking the place of women," one user mentioned.

"I didn’t know Matt was controversia," another said.

E.l.f. cosmetics ends campaign following audience backlash

Marchisotto acknowledged the disconnect between the campaign’s intended message and the reception from parts of the audience.

“Obviously we’re very surprised,” said Marchisotto. “There is a big gap between our intention and how this missed the mark for some people … We always aim to deliver positivity, and this one didn’t. So we find ourselves in a position where, quite honestly, that doesn’t feel good for us.”

The company confirmed that the ad has been pulled and the campaign ended. While E.l.f. has built a reputation for creative marketing, including collaborations with celebrities such as Jennifer Coolidge and astronaut Amanda Nguyen, this latest effort has prompted discussions about brand partnerships and audience perception.