Dollywood reveals record-breaking new ride: Name, features, and all the details explored

Dollywood is getting ready for the grand reveal of its most ambitious project yet. The park has let us know that its latest and most costly ride, NightFlight Expedition, will start in the spring of 2026. Named as a unique inside thrill, the ride mixes distinct elements into a storyline inspired by the Smoky Mountains at night, offering a trip that soars through the skies and sweeps down to the river.

Dolly Parton, the park's 'Dreamer-in-Chief,' first talked about the idea when Dollywood turned 40 in March, but she was not there at the official unveiling on September 17. Dollywood is putting in its most costly ride yet, a five-level, 44,000-square-foot place for families. It will cost more than $50 million to build. This new addition is being built in the Wildwood Grove area, right past Big Bear Mountain.

Dollywood celebrates 40 years with NightFlight Expedition

Dollywood is celebrating four decades with a bold new addition: NightFlight Expedition. This indoor ride lets you feel the magic of the Smoky Mountains at night. It's the first ride like this in the world. It mixes different ride parts with a story about the night, taking you from high mountains to the river.

Dolly Parton, who first talked about this ride earlier in the year, said it was a big dream and shared how it shows the mountains at her favorite time - when the sun goes down. Parton was proud of how far the park has come in 40 years and its skill in making such a one-of-a-kind ride happen. She said:

"I'm just so proud that Dollywood has grown so much in its first 40 years that we're able to add a ride like NightFlight Expedition. A lot of people ask me about my favorite season in the Smokies, but no one ever asks me what my favorite time of day is. Our new ride sends you out into the mountains at night, which is the time that I think they really come to life!"

What is Dollywood?

Dollywood, nestled in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a 165-acre theme park. It's co-owned by country music star Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment. Since its start in 1986, it has become famous for its mix of thrilling roller coasters, family rides, live music shows, and real Appalachian-themed fun.

This includes old-style crafts and food from the area. Known as one of America's loved theme parks, Dollywood combines entertainment, culture, and scenic surroundings, making it a top place for families and tourists to visit.

