"Does this mean they’re dating?" - Fans speculate as Offset reacts with fire emoji to a song from Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for "Espresso" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Offset recently reposted a song from Sabrina Carpenter's latest album, titled Don't Worry, I'll Make You Worry on his Instagram story. The Migos rapper also added multiple fire emojis after tagging her on it.

Offset reposts Sabrina Carpenter’s “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” from ‘Man’s Best Friend’:



“🔥🔥🔥” pic.twitter.com/y1PDBmjAAS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2025

A tweet posted by @PopCrave with the screenshot of the story has since been going viral, with netizens wondering:

"Does this mean they're dating?"

Some netizens joked about Offset wanting a feature from Carpenter:

"Hes not getting that feature" - commented an X user.

"Him and cardi are weirdos for real" - wrote another.

"I smell a hookup in the making. Bring on the contraceptives!" - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others didn't think it was such a big deal:

"Just an artist supporting another artist again making it big issue" - replied a fourth user.

"Aye, it's a catchy tune! Just what we need to remind folks to take themselves a bit less seriously and chuckle through the chaos. What's life without a bit of cheeky fun, eh?" - posted a fifth one.

"Stay away from her WEIRDO" - commented a sixth netizen.

Spotify hosted Sabrina Carpenter at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery before the new album release

Right before her album, Man's Best Friend, was supposed to be released, Spotify hosted a special listening party for Carpenters and 10 of her top listeners on the platform.

The party was held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Explaining her reason behind this choice, the Please Please Please singer said:

"I used to come here and watch movies so I thought this would be a really special place to bring everybody. And since I’m always like killing men, this is like a funeral and it’s also the birth of a new album."

Speaking about the creative process behind her new album, Carpenter spoke about "embracing spontaneity" and impulsive experiences that prompted a desire to write about them.

She also expressed her gratitude for the position she held, saying:

"I’m really grateful that I just get to write music I love and put it out, and I’m more grateful to you guys for listening to it and letting me."

Elsewhere in the Q&A session, Sabrina Carpenter was also asked about creative blocks and how she deals with them. After a brief pause, the Taste singer said:

"I get so excited to put things out. But as any artist does… it’s also very scary and vulnerable. And so I think, I think when I want to get myself out of the rut, I sort am just like… ‘So many bi** hes wish they were you!'"

According to The Spirit Business, Sabrina Carpenter has newly signed a multi-year global partnership with Johnnie Walker blended Scotch whisky.

The new partnership is expected to bring legal-drinking-age insights for Sabrina's fans, in addition to her views on her favorite whisky cocktails and other, album-inspired content.

In her statement about the collaboration, the Espresso hitmaker called it a bold celebration of pushing boundaries and leading the way with purpose.

She also confessed that the new album, which she considered to be the next chapter of her career, has brought her more confidence, and she feels a lot more unapologetic now.