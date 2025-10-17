8 best DIY Halloween costume ideas that will trend in 2025

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. This Halloween looks like it’s going to be all about clever ideas, humor, and a healthy dose of pop culture shoutouts. While classics like witches, vampires, and cats remain popular, this year’s most interesting picks turn toward quirky and unique themes that grab attention. If you want to wow your friends or appear original, here are eight costume ideas to try making yourself.
Here are the 8 ideas to light up the mood of Halloween.
To create a great couple's costume, try copying the looks from Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video for her song Tears. The clothing mixes dramatic styles similar to Rocky Horror with a few vibes borrowed from Michael Jackson’s Thriller. If you play the song at your event, it helps set the mood and makes the theme clear to fans who recognize it.
Colman Domingo stars in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ music video. pic.twitter.com/A1HbVgYqlG— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2025
This costume idea comes from a funny moment at a Coldplay concert that went viral. Couples could make it lighthearted by using props like a blow-up doll or a briefcase to imitate the incident. If you're going solo, you can wear a Coldplay T-shirt and throw in silly accessories that hint at the event.
Coldplay puts CEO of Astronomer and Head of HR on jumbotron looking cozy during their concert. pic.twitter.com/yuy2R5FAEc— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025
People who love music videos could dress up like Chappell Roan from her The Subway video. To replicate the hair-heavy look from the video, all you need is a long wig that flows. The outfit doesn’t require many pieces, so it’s simple to put together even if you’re short on time.
🚨 New photos from the music video for The Subway by Chappell Roan. pic.twitter.com/D2kS0myzAu— Chappell Roan Data (@ChappellData) July 25, 2025
To wear something charming and fun, you can try dressing up as Labubu characters. For a more quirky choice, Lafufu works well for both teens and adults who enjoy playful designs focused on hair themes. These costumes involve soft accessories or bold headpieces to bring the characters to life.
LABUBU (ラブブ)— らぶちゃん (@gal_10v) October 15, 2025
Celebrate music with costumes based on Justin Bieber’s two albums released in 2025. Wear black to represent Swag I, while pink works for Swag II. Friends can pair up in matching outfits to show off their love for pop culture.
This ain’t no bundle scandal— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 4, 2025
This is @skylrk
Get the pinky and the 🧠
available with at midnight
To celebrate in honor of
SWAG IIhttps://t.co/xBYA7B5Amd pic.twitter.com/WQCFd3Z9rv
Kids still enjoy Minecraft’s charm. Characters like the “Chicken jockey” or classic mobs like creepers, iron golems, and ender dragons are easy to recognize. Use fabric or cardboard to make pixel-style designs that feel fun and just a little creepy.
Today on https://t.co/BJdLbjKvDw, meet the characters from our new Minecraft magazine! https://t.co/h4JmlGiLL8 pic.twitter.com/vZLFDBWdkm— Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 11, 2017
Gamers who love video games can dress up as Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails to feel like quick-footed heroes. These costumes work perfectly for duos or trios and add an element of fun while gathering Halloween candy. You can put together this look with accessories such as gloves, headbands, and matching colored shirts.
We've come a long way from Green Hill Zone and the fun keeps on rolling with these games featuring #Sonic The Hedgehog and friends on #NintendoSwitch2 & #NintendoSwitch!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2025
Dash in today: https://t.co/DgkChcaQsR pic.twitter.com/LCy5rybWEi
To go with something timeless, try dressing as Snow White for Halloween. You can pull off this iconic Disney style using a blue shirt, a yellow skirt, and a red headband. This costume suits anyone who wants a simple and family-friendly choice without spending too much time on it.
Snow White👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/yxEiDTfBh8— softly magical°🦢♡ (@softlymagicall) October 9, 2025
These are eight DIY ideas combining humor, nostalgia, and modern trends that let people celebrating Halloween in 2025 stand out in style.
