8 best DIY Halloween costume ideas that will trend in 2025

Eight DIY Halloween costume ideas for 2025 combine humor, pop culture, and creativity to help you stand out
posted by Gomala Devi
Friday 10/17/2025 at 7:16AM EDT
  • Halloween Costume Ideas in 2025 (Photo by Graham Hughes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. This Halloween looks like it’s going to be all about clever ideas, humor, and a healthy dose of pop culture shoutouts. While classics like witches, vampires, and cats remain popular, this year’s most interesting picks turn toward quirky and unique themes that grab attention. If you want to wow your friends or appear original, here are eight costume ideas to try making yourself.

    8 DIY Halloween costume ideas to stand out in 2025

    Here are the 8 ideas to light up the mood of Halloween.

    1. Sabrina Carpenter and Colman Domingo in 'Tears' Music Video

    To create a great couple's costume, try copying the looks from Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video for her song Tears. The clothing mixes dramatic styles similar to Rocky Horror with a few vibes borrowed from Michael Jackson’s Thriller. If you play the song at your event, it helps set the mood and makes the theme clear to fans who recognize it.

     

    2. Coldplay Jumbotron Moment

    This costume idea comes from a funny moment at a Coldplay concert that went viral. Couples could make it lighthearted by using props like a blow-up doll or a briefcase to imitate the incident. If you're going solo, you can wear a Coldplay T-shirt and throw in silly accessories that hint at the event.

     

    3. Chappell Roan from 'The Subway'

    People who love music videos could dress up like Chappell Roan from her The Subway video. To replicate the hair-heavy look from the video, all you need is a long wig that flows. The outfit doesn’t require many pieces, so it’s simple to put together even if you’re short on time.

     

    4. Labubu or Lafufu

    To wear something charming and fun, you can try dressing up as Labubu characters. For a more quirky choice, Lafufu works well for both teens and adults who enjoy playful designs focused on hair themes. These costumes involve soft accessories or bold headpieces to bring the characters to life.

     

    5. Justin Bieber’s Swag I and Swag II

    Celebrate music with costumes based on Justin Bieber’s two albums released in 2025. Wear black to represent Swag I, while pink works for Swag II. Friends can pair up in matching outfits to show off their love for pop culture.

     

    6. Minecraft Characters

    Kids still enjoy Minecraft’s charm. Characters like the “Chicken jockey” or classic mobs like creepers, iron golems, and ender dragons are easy to recognize. Use fabric or cardboard to make pixel-style designs that feel fun and just a little creepy.

     

    7. Sonic the Hedgehog and Friends

    Gamers who love video games can dress up as Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails to feel like quick-footed heroes. These costumes work perfectly for duos or trios and add an element of fun while gathering Halloween candy. You can put together this look with accessories such as gloves, headbands, and matching colored shirts.

     

    8. Snow White

    To go with something timeless, try dressing as Snow White for Halloween. You can pull off this iconic Disney style using a blue shirt, a yellow skirt, and a red headband. This costume suits anyone who wants a simple and family-friendly choice without spending too much time on it.

     

    These are eight DIY ideas combining humor, nostalgia, and modern trends that let people celebrating Halloween in 2025 stand out in style.

