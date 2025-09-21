Disney loses billions amongst boycott calls due to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension over Charlie Kirk comment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: A person holds a sign reading "Boycott SOB Disney" as demonstrators protest the suspension of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre where the show is performed in Hollywood on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kimmel's ABC late-night show has been "indefinitely" taken off the air following controversy over his comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Disney, the entertainment titan, is reeling from a $3.87 billion market value plunge, triggered by the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel over a controversial quip about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The firing, by ABC (which is owned by Disney), triggered massive public outrage with #BoycottDisney trending on X and other places as well.

The suspension has prompted fans, other celebrities, and even former President Obama to defend Kimmel, saying it is an assault on free speech.

Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers are leaving Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, while boycotts against the future releases like Avatar 3 are forming as well.

In the end, the fallout of the situation has carved into lines down media, politics, and public trust, while Disney has been caught in the middle.

The story started on September 10, 2025, with news that Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA and supporter of Trump, had been shot and killed while speaking at an event on the Utah Valley University campus, in Orem, Utah.

It was an outdoor rally as arranged by Kirk at the event titled "American Comeback Tour” which had drawn 3,000 supporters.

In an urban neighbourhood where a lot of younger people lived in row homes and apartments, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Nevada voter at the time, allegedly fired a shot from a rooftop position and hit Kirk.

According to the reports, Robinson had previously been an independent voter but had recently started leaning more to the left, he had even texted family members about his frustrations regarding Kirk's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The murder was part of the trend of political violence occurring in the U.S. at the time, and it drew national shock and support, including tributes from figures such as Melania Trump and RFK Jr.

Disney’s billion-dollar backlash: Kimmel’s suspension sparks firestorm

Days later, on his September 15 monologue, Kimmel waded into the grief-stricken discourse. He said-

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,"

mocking efforts to paint Robinson as a radical leftist. Conservatives decried it as insensitive, with FCC Chair Brendan Carr labelling it "misleading propaganda" that downplayed the suspect's shift away from MAGA circles.

The financial fallout was swift, with Culture Base reporting the massive stock drop on September 20, 2025. As Disney navigates this crisis, the debate rages among viewers whether this is corporate cowardice or a calculated move.

With Kimmel’s contract nearing its 2026 end, the stakes for Disney’s reputation and bottom line are sky-high.

The financial toll on Disney is stark. Culture Base pegged the overnight market value loss at $3.87 billion, with Disney’s stock price sliding as investors reacted to the boycott’s momentum.

Nexstar, eyeing a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna, led the charge by refusing to air Kimmel’s show across its 32 ABC affiliates, citing his comments as inflammatory. Sinclair Broadcasting followed, extending the blackout to 34 more affiliates.

This unprecedented move by nearly a quarter of ABC’s network has amplified the crisis, with boycotts targeting Disney’s streaming platforms and theatrical releases like Zootopia 2.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr’s threat to review ABC’s license, despite lacking authority, added fuel to the fire.

Some speculate Disney’s decision was swayed by political pressure, possibly tied to former President Donald Trump’s past criticisms of Kimmel, including calling him "not a talented person" for the Kirk remarks.

Kimmel, a mainstay on ABC for two decades and a veteran of major events such as the Academy Awards, has received strong support.

Barack Obama, Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, and Jimmy Fallon have supported him publicly and portrayed the suspension as an encroachment on comedy and free speech.

The suspension has not only turned viewers against the company but has also fueled speculation regarding the company's susceptibility to outside influence, with rumors of continued targeting, including The View on ABC.

Stay tuned for more such updates!