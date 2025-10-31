Did JD Vance say Usha Vance divorce rumors are true? Fake quote surfaces online as viral Erika Kirk VP embrace photo stirs controversy

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: United States Vice President JD Vance speaks to the press during a news conference outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington D.C., United States on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After US Vice President JD Vance’s recent appearance at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), rumors about his divorce from Second Lady Usha Vance have been making the rounds.

Many also shared their speculations after the photo of Erika Kirk and the VP’s embrace went viral. Amid the assumptions, an unverified quote attributed to the VPOTUS also surfaced on Facebook.

According to a post shared by the account, Candace Daniel, VP Vance said:

“Some divorce rumors are true because my wife is a Hindu & I want her to convert to Christianity.”

The quote is fabricated, as JD Vance never publicly addressed the divorce rumors. While he shared his wish about his wife converting to Christianity, the VPOTUS did not use the word “want.”

JD Vance hopes his wife converts to Christianity, but shared his respect for her free will

During a recent Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at Ole Miss, JD Vance was asked about his interfaith marriage. Responding to the specific question, VP remarked on his spouse’s religion:

“Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian. I think it’s fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction. In fact, when I met my wife, we were both… I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist. And that’s what I think she would have considered herself as well.”

JD Vance described his wife as his best friend and stated that they have come to an arrangement to raise their children as Christians and send them to a Christian School. He asserted that “everybody has to have their own conversation” when they are in a mixed marriage.

Talking about his wife converting to Christianity, Vance shared:

“Do I hope eventually she is moved by the same thing I was moved by? Yes. I honestly do wish that. I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way.”

JD Vance also remarked on Usha’s free will and added:

“But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will. And so that doesn’t cause a problem for me. That’s something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love.”

JD Vance is also trending after his photo embracing Erika Kirk at the TPUSA event went viral.

Many users shared problematic takes on the picture, while wishing for the VP and Second Lady’s divorce.

The picture was taken after Erika Kirk, who is TPUSA’s CEO, welcomed Vice President JD Vance to the stage at the recent Ole Miss event.

She greeted the GOP leader with a hug before leaving the stage.

Afterward, Vance addressed the crowd and interacted with some students while talking about Charlie Kirk and TPUSA.

Turning Point USA also shared the clip of his entrance and other key moments via its X handle, while the event was streamed live via Rumble.